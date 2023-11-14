St. John Fisher University joins the Empire State Purchasing Group

St. John Fisher University invites all potential vendors to register online. Post this

"We strive to be as transparent as possible and to give all the information we have about the bid opportunity and the procurement process to all our vendors. By becoming a part of the Empire State Purchasing Group, we can provide all the important and necessary information instantly to our vendors; everything they need is in one spot and they don't need to contact us to find out details, they can just log in and view everything in real time. This has allowed us to create a more seamless bid process and has provided more participation from vendors across the state," stated Marcie Nicastro, Director of Procurement of Fisher.

As a participating agency of the Empire State Purchasing Group, it allows Fisher to expand their vendor pool and enhance vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. To be added to the existing list of vendors on the Empire State Purchasing Group, any suppliers looking to do business with the University can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/sjf. Fisher encourages all interested bidders to register today.

Registered vendors can access open bids, related documents, and files, additional addendum, and available award information from all participating agencies. In addition, the Empire State Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their business, including all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts.

With one click, Fisher can now see how many vendors match a specific opportunity, how many have downloaded documents, responded and more. The University also has its own, branded page on the public side of the Empire State Purchasing Group in which taxpayers can view all closed bids and any awarded information.

Vendors may register on the Empire State Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/sjf. Bidnet Direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

Other local New York government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Empire State Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About St. John Fisher University:

St. John Fisher University is a liberal arts institution that provides a transformative education to approximately 3,800 undergraduate, master's, and doctoral students each year. Across its five Schools, Fisher offers nearly 40 majors in the humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, business, education, and nursing; 11 pre-professional programs; and master's and doctoral programs in business, nursing, education, pharmacy, and public health. Located just beyond Rochester, New York, the University's residential campus boasts a robust living and learning community and a successful intercollegiate athletics program.

An independent institution today, the University was founded by the Congregation of St. Basil in 1948 and remains true to its Catholic tradition. As Fisher moves forward into the next 75 years, it celebrates its Basilian heritage by embracing their motto, "Teach Me Goodness, Discipline, and Knowledge.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Empire State Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

Media Contact

Kim Cullen, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com

SOURCE Bidnet Direct