St. John Fisher University Selects Unimarket's Spend Management Platform to Transform Source-to-Pay Processes

Unimarket's Seamless Integration with Ellucian Banner ERP Key to Decision
ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unimarket, a global provider of spend management and e-procurement solutions, today announced that St. John Fisher University has chosen Unimarket as its preferred spend management platform. This decision marks a pivotal step in transforming St. John Fisher's source-to-pay processes to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and streamline procurement across the entire institution.
During the vendor evaluation process, St. John Fisher University considered several critical factors, including Unimarket's native integration with Ellucian Banner's ERP system, the ease of transitioning stakeholders to a shared platform, and the company's commitment to supporting implementation and ongoing customer support.
"The decision to select Unimarket was a slam dunk because our needs aligned perfectly with their capabilities and strengths," said Marcie Nicastro, Director of Procurement at St. John Fisher University. "We thoroughly evaluated our options, and Unimarket's seamless connectivity to Ellucian Banner was a key decision factor. The feedback we received from Unimarket's existing customers reinforced our choice."
Previously, the procurement of goods and services across the organization was decentralized. Unimarket's Marketplace solution will allow the University to consolidate suppliers based on pre-negotiated consortium contracts and provide stakeholders with an easy-to-use, intuitive buying experience for procuring pre-approved commodities, goods, and services.
"With the consolidation of buying on Unimarket's Spend Management platform, we will not only benefit from contract purchasing at the lowest negotiated costs, but for the first time, we will have real-time visibility into our organizational spend and budget adherence right at our fingertips," said Nicastro.
"College and university business officers are seeking solutions to address a critical challenge—achieving real-time visibility and control over organizational spending," stated Phil Kenney, Chief Executive Officer of Unimarket. "Our industry leading Spend Management software equips many of the nation's leading higher education institutions with the tools to enforce budget discipline, ensure compliance with contract purchases, prevent unauthorized spending, and achieve significant cost savings."
About St. John Fisher University
St. John Fisher University is a comprehensive liberal arts institution that provides a transformative education to approximately 3,800 undergraduate, master's, and doctoral students each year. Across its five Schools, Fisher offers nearly 40 majors in the humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, business, education, and nursing; 11 pre-professional programs; and master's and doctoral programs in business, nursing, education, and pharmacy. Located just beyond Rochester, New York, the University's 160-acre residential campus boasts a robust living and learning community and through online offerings, attracts students from more than 30 states. An independent institution today, the University was founded by the Congregation of St. Basil in 1948. As Fisher moves forward into the future, it stays true to its Catholic heritage and honors the Basilians by embracing their motto, "Teach Me Goodness, Discipline, and Knowledge."
About Unimarket
Unimarket is a global provider of spend management and e-procurement software solutions. Turning chaos into clarity, Unimarket's comprehensive spend management suite significantly improves visibility, enables compliance, and eliminates maverick spending, transforming the source-to-pay processes of global organizations.
Recognized for its industry-leading customer support, Unimarket's easy-to-use cloud-based solution connects an extensive catalog-driven supplier marketplace with sourcing, purchasing, contracts, invoice management, and payments — all in one integrated spend management platform.
Founded in 2005, Unimarket is trusted by organizations from a diverse range of industries, including higher education, healthcare, government, research, and financial services. For more information, visit Unimarket.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.
