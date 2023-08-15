St. Johns County, Proud Home to Beacon Lake, Secures 4th Spot in Florida's Best Places to Live

Beacon Lake Celebrates St. Johns County's Recognition as One of the Best Counties to Live in Florida According to Niche Rankings.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beacon Lake is proud to be part of St. Johns County, which has been recognized as one of the best counties to live in Florida, according to the recent rankings by neighborhood ranking site Niche. The comprehensive assessment considered various factors, including public schools, housing, nightlife, family-friendliness, diversity, and job opportunities.

Niche's evaluation of St. Johns County showcases its commitment to excellence across multiple categories. The county received an outstanding overall Niche Grade of A+, reflecting its strong performance in various aspects of community life. St. Johns County also earned high marks in public schools, housing, and being an ideal place for families. The county's diverse range of amenities contribute to its attractiveness as a desirable place to call home.

"We are proud to be located in St. Johns County, one of the best counties to live in Florida," said a Beacon Lake Representative. "The Niche rankings highlight the exceptional qualities and offerings that make this area truly special. We are dedicated to creating an extraordinary living experience for our residents at Beacon Lake, and being in St. Johns County enhances that experience even further."

As part of St. Johns County, Beacon Lake is honored to be situated in a community that offers residents a high quality of life. Beacon Lake's commitment to providing residents with luxurious amenities, beautiful homes, and a serene environment aligns perfectly with the county's overall vision. The community's 43-acre paddle-friendly lake, resort-style Lake House Amenity & Fitness Center, and well-designed single-family homes cater to the preferences and needs of residents, including retirees and families.

Beacon Lake invites those seeking a premier living destination in Florida to explore the community and discover the unparalleled lifestyle it offers. With its impressive amenities, breathtaking natural surroundings, and thoughtfully designed homes, Beacon Lake continues to be a beacon of excellence within St. Johns County.

For more information about Beacon Lake, please visit https://www.beaconlake.com/ or contact (904) 217-3052.

About Beacon Lake:

Beacon Lake is a master-planned community located in St. Johns County, Florida. Positioned on the south side of CR 210, between I-95 and US 1, Beacon Lake offers a selection of new single-family homes and townhomes crafted by Dream Finders Homes and Toll Brothers. With its resort-style amenities and serene lakefront setting, Beacon Lake provides a premier living experience for families and retirees alike.

