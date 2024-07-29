St. Johns County's Newest 55+ Lifestyle Celebrates Model Homes Opening

Reverie at Silverleaf introduces new single-family homes & paired villas from the $390s.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Situated amid top golf courses designed by legendary champions and nearby Ponte Vedra Beach, the new 55+ community of Reverie at Silverleaf celebrated the Grand Opening of four decorated model homes. It's a gated active adult paradise that is brimming with endless recreational amenities and social activities inside St. Johns County's best-selling master-planned community.

The new low-maintenance residences are designed and crafted by Dream Finders Homes, a Florida-based, company that is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (DFH) with over 200 communities throughout the United States.

Visitors to Reverie at Silverleaf are invited to tour beautiful residences that free them to fully enjoy an unmatched 55+ lifestyle. Each new home plan is filled with natural light and designed for comfort, featuring open interior, private owner's suite, welcoming social areas, elegant finishes and thoughtful features. Covered front porches and shaded lanais invite homeowners to enjoy sun-splashed open-air gatherings with old friends and new neighbors.

These four models are open Monday-Saturday 10:00am-5:30pm, and Sunday 12:00pm-5:30pm:

The Bourton – 2 Bed-Flex/ 3rd Bed, 2 Bath, 2-Car Garage, 1,709 AC Sq. Ft.





The Magnolia – 2 Bed / Flex Room, 2 Bath, 2-Car Garage, 1,793 AC Sq. Ft.





The Charlotte – 2 Bed-Flex/ 3rd Bed, 2 Bath, 2-Car Garage, 2,029 AC Sq. Ft.





The Cooper + Bonus – 2 Bed-Flex/ 3rd Bed, 2 Bath, 3-Car Garage, 3,129 AC Sq. Ft.

Residents of Reverie can join friends for celebrations at the lakeside clubhouse, cool off in the swimming pool, serve up a brisk match on the pickleball courts, or relax around the firepit in the cool of the evening. In addition, they have access to the parks, hiking and biking trails, and nature preserves of Silverleaf, and can enjoy a quick golf cart ride to take advantage of all the restaurants, shopping, healthcare and conveniences offered on-site at Silverleaf Commons.

The decorated models showcased at the Grand Opening Celebration are just a sample of the wide range of residences available at Reverie at Silverleaf. Distinctive home styles include both single-family homes and paired villas – 14 total floorplans ranging from 1,475 to 3,129 square feet of acre conditioned space.

Models are open daily at Reverie at Silverleaf at 636 Knotted Birch Ave., St. Augustine, FL. For information, call 386.356.5800 or visit ReverieAtSilverleaf.com.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE: DFH) is a homebuilder based in Jacksonville, FL. Dream Finders Homes builds single-family homes throughout the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, including Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, which comprises Northern Virginia and Maryland. Through its financial services joint ventures, DFH also provides mortgage financing and title services to homebuyers. Dream Finders Homes achieves its industry-leading growth and returns by maintaining an asset-light homebuilding model. For more information, please visit www.dreamfindershomes.com.

