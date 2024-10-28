St. Joseph the Worker Receives $500,000 Grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

"Wesley's story is a powerful example of hope, tenacity and the transformative impact of second chances," said Carrie Masters, CEO of St. Joseph the Worker. "Having experienced homelessness as a child myself, I understand firsthand how transformative stable housing and support can be." Post this

During the program, clients receive free housing and attend classes in personal finance, meal planning and budgeting (to keep meals under $5), professional success skills workshops, and weekly meetings with SJW housing specialists. Clients are required to save 70-80% of their net income in their own personal bank accounts, providing a solid foundation to secure permanent housing after the program.

SJW's data reveals that 64% of job seekers at its East Valley office are experiencing housing insecurity. Thanks to the generous support of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, SJW is expanding its Workforce Villages Program to better meet the needs of the community. This expansion will provide more individuals in the area with stable housing and essential support services, helping them move closer to self-sufficiency.

"Bob and I are proud to support the Workforce Villages Program at St. Joseph the Worker," said Renee Parsons, co-founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "We understand that housing and employment go hand in hand on a person's journey toward rebuilding their lives, becoming independent and thriving long-term."

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation grant will also ensure the success of SJW's Workforce Housing and Training Program (WHaT). This funding offers more individuals the chance to secure stable employment with real earnings growth and meaningful career advancement while also filling vital roles for local businesses.

Launched earlier this year, SJW's WHaT Program bridges the gap between job seekers, career opportunities and long-term housing stability. This comprehensive initiative begins with an immersive week of classroom training, led by an SJW Preferred Business Partner. Participants experiencing housing insecurity can enter the Workforce Villages' 90-day program, attend training through WHaT, and secure employment with an SJW Preferred Business Partner. The WHaT program gives participants a pathway to a living wage over six to nine months following completion.

"Growing up poor as a church mouse in inner-city Baltimore, I watched my parents struggle to keep their heads above water," said Bob Parsons, co-founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "Many people never get the chance to learn the types of life skills and financial discipline offered by St. Joseph the Worker. This crucial training can help people find stability, make sound financial decisions and lead more fulfilling lives."

One of the many individuals positively impacted by SJW's Workforce Villages Program is Wesley, a testament to resilience and determination. After enduring four months of living in his car, despite maintaining steady employment, Wesley entered the program in February 2024. His journey was marked by a turbulent adolescence, including a traumatic near-death experience and undiagnosed mental health struggles that led to substance abuse. Despite achieving remarkable milestones—graduating from high school and college—these challenges resulted in an extended period of homelessness.

Living in his car took a significant toll on Wesley, and finding a safe place to sleep and maintain basic hygiene before work was an ongoing challenge. Though he remained sober and worked diligently, he needed a stable environment to continue his progress. SJW's Workforce Villages Program provided him with the opportunity and support to save money and establish a clear path forward.

During his 90 days in the program, Wesley saved 80% of his income and participated in SJW's Personal Finance 101, Meal Budgeting and Planning and Professional Success Skills classes, all while rediscovering his sense of purpose. By April 2024, Wesley successfully moved into his own apartment. Soon after, he achieved another significant milestone—publishing his first children's book, Bobby the Old Orange Ball. Written during his most difficult days, the book, inspired by his time playing with his niece and nephew, teaches that joy can be found in life's simplest moments.

"Wesley's story is a powerful example of hope, tenacity and the transformative impact of second chances," said Carrie Masters, CEO of St. Joseph the Worker. "Having experienced homelessness as a child myself, I understand firsthand how transformative stable housing and support can be. As a nonprofit, securing funding is essential for maintaining and expanding our services. The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation grant will enable us to help even more individuals like Wesley regain their footing and pursue their dreams."

St. Joseph The Worker (SJW) was formed in 1988 in response to the unhoused community saying, "We want to work, but don't have the resources." Since then, SJW has been forging pathways to self-sufficiency with employment at the core, believing the only way out of poverty is a paycheck. Common barriers clients face when looking for and upon finding stable employment include access to transportation, money for interview and uniform attire, lack of certifications for the role and stable housing. By breaking down barriers clients often face when job searching, SJW is providing an opportunity for clients to build a sustainable life free of government assistance. To learn more about SJW, visit https://sjwjobs.org.

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org, to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

