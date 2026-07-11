St. Louis Homeowners Get Best HVAC Deal: Classic Aire Care Offers 15% Repair Discount and $1,500 New System Credit for Maintenance Plans

Homeowners searching for the best deal on HVAC maintenance plans in St. Louis can now access year-round savings through Classic Aire Care's membership program. It includes 15% off HVAC repairs and up to $1,500 in credits toward a new system.

ST. LOUIS, July 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Classic Aire Care, a leading home service provider, is helping homeowners access what may be the best deal on HVAC maintenance plans in St. Louis with a membership program. Called the Classic Membership program, it includes 15% off HVAC repairs, priority emergency service and up to $1,500 credit toward a new system.

What Does Classic Aire Care's Membership Program Include?

Members receive a range of benefits to support both short-term savings and long-term system performance. These include:

15% off all HVAC repairs, plumbing and drain service, IAQ products and duct cleaning

$50 off diagnostic fees

Priority emergency service

No overtime fees

"Repairs for Life" for eligible autopay members

Flexible payment plans and transferable agreements

Up to $1,500 credit toward a new HVAC system

In addition to the immediate discounts, the membership's long-term value also comes from preventive maintenance. The program includes scheduled service visits to help heating and cooling systems operate more efficiently and reliably year-round. Classic Aire Care notes that properly maintained equipment can reduce utility costs by up to 30%, while routine inspections can help homeowners identify potential issues before they become major repairs.

Why Has Classic Aire Care Become a Long-Standing Name in St. Louis Home Services?

Classic Aire Care has provided HVAC services to homeowners and businesses in the Greater St. Louis region since 1926. During the past three years alone, the company has installed more than 5,000 HVAC systems across the area.

The company supports customers with nearly 100 service vans and offers 24/7 emergency response. Its heating and cooling expertise includes furnaces, heat pumps, boilers, geothermal systems, air conditioners, ductless mini-splits and indoor air quality solutions. Aside from HVAC work, Classic Aire Care also provides plumbing, drain, sewer and gas line services for residential and commercial properties.

Classic Aire Care has earned more than 3,000 five-star reviews from customers throughout Greater St. Louis and St. Charles. Its membership program also offers some of the best deals on HVAC maintenance plans in the area.

About Classic Aire Care

Classic Aire Care is a St. Louis-based HVAC and plumbing company that provides residential and commercial heating, cooling, plumbing, drain, sewer and indoor air quality services. With a strong local reputation for fair pricing and quality service, the company continues to provide home comfort solutions backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Classic Aire Care, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.classicairecare.com/

SOURCE Classic Aire Care