St. Louis Is One of the Best Places in America to Buy a Home Right Now

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Home prices rose 6.8% last year — and St. Louis families are building real wealth, in real neighborhoods, at prices that actually make sense.

If you've been waiting for the right moment to buy, sell, or invest in St. Louis real estate, that moment is now. The Gateway City's housing market closed 2025 with a median home price of $235,000 — up 6.8% year-over-year — proving that St. Louis isn't just affordable. It's appreciating. And for the families, first-time buyers, and longtime homeowners who call this city home, that's genuinely good news.

This isn't a bubble. It's a market built on real fundamentals: a diverse local economy anchored by world-class employers like BJC HealthCare, Washington University, and Edward Jones; neighborhoods with genuine community; and home values that reward buyers without punishing their budgets.

What This Means for You

If you're buying: Entry-level homes under $200,000 — especially in Benton Park, Tower Grove South, and South City — are drawing multiple offers. Getting pre-approved and working with a local expert isn't just helpful right now, it's essential. Mid-market homes in the $250,000–$400,000 range are more balanced, giving prepared buyers real opportunity.

If you're selling: Well-priced homes are still moving quickly. Spring and fall remain the strongest seasons to list, and professional staging and photography continue to make a measurable difference. Overpricing is the one thing that works against you — so pricing it right from day one matters more than ever.

If you're investing: North city neighborhoods like Baden, Walnut Park, and O'Fallon Park offer purchase prices of $80,000–$120,000 with gross rental yields of 6–8%. In more established areas like Maplewood, Webster Groves, and Kirkwood, investors benefit from lower turnover and reliable long-term appreciation.

Neighborhoods Worth Watching

Botanical Heights & Fox Park — Renovated brick homes averaging $200K–$250K, walking distance to the Missouri Botanical Garden. A favorite for first-time buyers and community-minded investors.

Soulard & Benton Park — St. Louis originals. Limited inventory, vibrant culture, and median prices of $275K–$350K that continue to attract young professionals and empty-nesters.

$235,000

Median Home Price

↑ 6.8% vs. last year

36 days

Avg. Days on Market

Homes are moving fast

2–4%

2026 Growth Forecast

Steady, sustainable gains

St. Charles County — Inventory up 23% YoY. Top-rated schools, new master-planned communities, and homes in the $350K–$500K range selling quickly. Great for growing families.

Clayton & Ladue — St. Louis luxury at a fraction of Chicago or Dallas prices. Estate properties and executive homes routinely trading between $700K and $5M+.

"St. Louis is one of the best-kept secrets in American real estate — but not for much longer. Our market offers real value, real community, and real opportunity at every price point. Whether you're buying your first home or your fifth investment property, there's a place for you here."

— David Dodge, House Sold Easy

Ready to Make Your Move?

Whether you're ready to list, looking to buy, or exploring your investment options in the St. Louis market, House Sold Easy is here to help. We know this city, we know these neighborhoods, and we know how to get you the outcome you're looking for.

About House Sold Easy

House Sold Easy helps St. Louis homeowners, buyers, and investors navigate the real estate market with confidence. With deep local knowledge and hands-on support at every step, we make buying and selling simpler, smarter, and less stressful.

