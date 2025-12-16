St. Louis Took Center Stage at Superstar Nelly's Annual Black and White Charity Ball, Supported By Star-Studded Guest List

"I'm truly humbled by the incredible support from the St. Louis community, from our sponsors and partners to the performers and celebrity friends who showed up with heart, We're deeply grateful for the continued support that allows us to invest in and uplift our youth." Post this

Nelly also surprised Harris-Stowe State University student Te'Ron Moore with a 4-year full ride scholarship - covering tuition, books and student fees - as well as a new laptop, iPad and dorm supplies courtesy of Wal-Mart.

"I'm truly humbled by the incredible support from the St. Louis community," said Nelly. "From our sponsors and partners to the performers and celebrity friends who showed up with heart, everyone came together for a shared purpose—granting scholarships and fulfilling wishes. We're deeply grateful for the continued support that allows us to invest in and uplift our youth."

During the event, Nelly announced a new St. Lunatics album coming in 2026, executive produced by fellow St. Louis native Metro Boomin.

Black and White Ball guests included Ashanti, Busta Rhymes, Doug E. Fresh, Metro Boomin, Jermaine Dupri, Ozzie Smith, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Oli Marmol, Ivan Herrera, Matt Adams, Jon Jay, Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, City, Slo'Down, Bryan-Michael Cox, Blanco Brown, Bone Crusher, Polow Da Don, Madison Rian and more.

The headliners were Doug E. Fresh and Busta Rhymes. Nelly joined in for portions of their performances. Guests were also treated to multiple mini concert sets - with Nelly, Ashanti, Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, DJ Irie, Polow Da Don, St. Lunatics (City, Murphy Lee, Kyjuan and Slo'Down), as well as Nelly's friends and family packing the stage.

Bringing it home to St. Louis, Olympic champion Jackie Joyner-Kersee was honored with the event's third annual "Black and White Ball Legend Award." During the presentation, Joyner-Kersee and Nelly complimented each other's commitment to giving back to their hometown communities.

Jackie Joyner said, "Its awesome that Nelly is using his gifts to continue to bless those in need through the Make A Wish Foundation. The Black and White Ball was incredible!"

"Being a recipient here at the black-and-white ball is incredible," said Stephanie Hampton-Boeglin, COO of Make-A-Wish Missouri Kansas. "This event is a true testament to Nelly's philanthropic spirit and the caring nature of the St. Louis community. The Wish Icon Award is reserved for the sports and entertainment icon who makes the largest impact on the mission of Make-A-Wish, Missouri, and Kansas. We are so honored to present Nelly with this award for his contributions to our mission and his dedication to making the St. Louis community better each and every day."

"We sincerely thank Nelly for standing with Harris-Stowe State University and championing access to higher education," said Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith, President of Harris-Stowe University. "The four-year scholarship announced through the Black & White Ball exemplifies leadership, legacy, and a deep commitment to empowering our scholars to succeed."

"It is truly an honor to be part of the Nelly Black and White Ball," said Nick Hamilton, CEO of CarShield. "This remarkable event touches countless lives in St. Louis and beyond. Seeing the joy on the faces of the children from Make-A-Wish and young adults from Harris-Stowe reminds us why this night matters so deeply. We are grateful to Nelly for everything he does for our city, and thankful for the opportunity to contribute to something so meaningful."

The Black and White Ball is presented by CarShield with supporting sponsors Apple Bottoms, Wal-Mart and Date Ideas and Things To Do. The event is hosted and produced by Nelly Inc., Derrty Entertainment and SYNERGY Productions LLC, with support from Four Seasons Hotel. Additional information is available at www.blackwhiteballstl.com.

