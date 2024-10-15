St. Luke's University Health Network partners with Aidin to enhance patient care, reduce LOS, and realize cost savings

St. Luke's University Health Network, a fully integrated network based in Bethlehem, Pa., has worked with Aidin, a leading provider of care coordination solutions, for the past two years and has announced it has achieved a 0.3-day reduction in average length of stay across 11 acute care hospitals and identified network-wide cost savings of $7.9 million.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- St. Luke's University Health Network, a fully integrated network based in Bethlehem, Pa., which is one of Lehigh Valley's largest healthcare systems, has announced significant achievements after two years of collaboration with Aidin, a leading healthcare technology company.

This transformative partnership has resulted in substantial improvements in patient care and operational efficiency, contributing to reductions in length of stay and significant cost savings network-wide. St. Luke's, serving patients across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, embarked on this collaboration to enhance its inpatient bed capacity and reduce the average length of stay (ALOS).

"Collaborating with a renowned regional leader such as St. Luke's is a privilege, as both Aidin and St. Luke's share a dedication to enhancing the health and well-being of diverse communities. Together, we can support achieving remarkable outcomes and set a benchmark for excellence in healthcare, exceed national quality measures, and provide exceptional service and cost-effective care," adds Russell Graney, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Aidin.

St. Luke's has effectively leveraged Aidin's technology to prioritize patient-centric care, integrating seamlessly with payers and U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to drive workflow efficiencies, reduce costs, and enhance bed capacity for patients in need.

Joanna Lucas, Vice-President of Care Management at St. Luke's, highlighted Aidin's role in enhancing efficiency and transparency. "Aidin offers us transparency and efficiency, allowing us to make data-driven decisions and enhance the quality of care for our patients," Lucas shared.

"We were able to increase efficiency and reduce LOS while also making it easier to run reports to adjust processes and make improvements continuously by using Aidin," Lucas adds.

St. Luke's switched to Aidin in 2022, which was a partnership embarked upon to help streamline utilization review (UR), discharge planning, transportation, population health, and Medicare regulatory compliance workflows. Since then, Aidin's comprehensive platform has provided St. Luke's with the tools to measure internal performance, benchmark post-acute providers, and automate key processes, including:

Network-wide reduction in hospital ALOS: St. Luke's achieved a 0.3-day reduction in ALOS across 11 acute care hospitals, translating to significant capacity gains and improved patient flow.

Significant cost reductions: Aidin's efficiencies led to network-wide cost savings of $7.9 million within one year of implementation, demonstrating tangible financial benefits for St. Luke's.

Data-driven decisions: Aidin empowers St. Luke's with access to critical data and reports, enabling administrators to drive accountability, streamline processes, and enhance patient care.

Integrated solutions that streamline case management workflows: Bidirectional integration with Epic eliminated the need for manual information uploading. Additionally, case managers could easily share the most relevant clinical information with post-acute (PAC) providers upon discharge, and management teams had direct access to status and compliance reports. Also, patient care is enhanced by integrating with payers and the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

St. Luke's continues to leverage Aidin to further optimize patient care processes, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiency. This partnership exemplifies St. Luke's commitment to innovation and delivering its communities the highest standard of care.

ABOUT AIDIN

Aidin is a leading healthcare technology company specializing in care coordination solutions that convert everyday healthcare workflows into expedited aligned collaborations across the continuum, with features spanning patient transition and discharge planning, care plan management, utilization management, precerts, signature and document management utilized across inpatient outpatient and population health teams at major health systems, post-acute care providers and beyond nationwide. The cutting-edge platform is designed to improve patient outcomes by shortening length of stay, streamlining the care coordination process, reducing readmissions, and enhancing communication between patients, their families, and their care teams.

The Aidin platform enables efficient and effective care coordination, helping to ensure that patients are matched with the highest-quality post-acute care providers. For more information about our company and platform, please visit our website at https://www.myaidin.com/.

ABOUT ST LUKE'S

Founded in 1872, St. Luke's University Health Network is a fully integrated, regional, non-profit network of more than 20,000 employees providing services at 15 campuses and 350+ outpatient sites. With annual net revenue of $3.5 billion, the Network's service area includes 11 counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Dedicated to advancing medical education, St. Luke's is the preeminent teaching hospital in central-eastern Pennsylvania. The Network's flagship University Hospital has earned the 100 Top Major Teaching Hospital designation from Fortune/PINC AI 10 years in a row, including in 2023, when it was identified as the #4 teaching hospital in the country. For more information, visit https://www.slhn.org/.

