St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center Appoints Dr. Tiffany Willard as Trauma Medical Director

Dr. Tiffany Willard named Trauma Medical Director to lead program growth efforts at St. Mary-Corwin.

PUEBLO, Colo., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center, a leading healthcare provider in Pueblo, Colorado, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Tiffany Willard, M.D., FACS, as the new Trauma Medical Director. Dr. Willard brings over 15 years of surgical experience, specializing in trauma and critical care, and is set to lead the hospital's efforts in expanding and enhancing its trauma program.

A Colorado Springs native, Dr. Willard earned her medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine. She completed her General Surgery Residency at the University of Illinois and further honed her expertise with a fellowship in trauma and critical care at the University of Tennessee-Memphis. Her professional journey includes serving as Surgery Liaison and Program Coordinator at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, where she was instrumental in advancing surgical education and patient care initiatives.

"Joining St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center is a tremendous opportunity to collaborate with a team of dedicated professionals and contribute to the high standards of care this community deserves," said Dr. Willard. "I am eager to bring my experience to a hospital that truly values patient-centered care."

Dr. Willard's commitment to medical excellence is evident through her active involvement in advancing healthcare practices. She has been recognized for her insights into the role of technology in trauma care, emphasizing its impact on patient outcomes and the overall surgical experience.

In her new role at St. Mary-Corwin, Dr. Willard will oversee the trauma department, focusing on program development, quality improvement, and community outreach. Her vision includes integrating advanced technologies and evidence-based practices to provide comprehensive and timely care for trauma patients in the region.

St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center, part of the CommonSpirit Health network, is renowned for its dedication to patient-centered care and medical excellence. The addition of Dr. Tiffany Willard as Trauma Medical Director underscores the hospital's commitment to expanding its trauma services and enhancing patient care in Pueblo and the surrounding communities.

To learn more about St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center and its services, please visit https://www.mountain.commonspirit.org/.

For more news and information on Dr. Tiffany Willard, please visit her website at https://drtiffanywillard.com/.

Media Contact

Media Relations, Dr. Tiffany Willard, 1 719-557-4000, [email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Tiffany Willard