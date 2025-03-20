St. Mary Corwin Medical Center Launches Robotic Surgery Program with Da Vinci Xi Robot

Dr. Tiffany Willard to Lead Cutting-Edge Surgical Advancements in Pueblo, Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo., March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- St. Mary Corwin Medical Center, a leader in patient-centered healthcare and innovation, is proud to announce the launch of its new robotic surgery program, spearheaded by Dr. Tiffany Willard, M.D., FACS. The hospital recently acquired the Da Vinci Xi surgical system, a state-of-the-art robotic-assisted technology designed to enhance precision, improve patient outcomes, and expand minimally invasive surgical options for the Pueblo community.

Da Vinci Xi, an advanced model in robotic surgery, allows surgeons to perform complex procedures with greater accuracy, reduced recovery times and minimized surgical trauma. This investment underscores St. Mary Corwin's commitment to providing cutting-edge medical care while improving the patient experience.

"The addition of the Da Vinci Xi robotic system marks a significant milestone for St. Mary Corwin and the Pueblo community," said Dr. Tiffany Willard, who will lead the program. "This technology enables us to perform intricate surgeries with enhanced precision, benefiting our patients with shorter hospital stays, smaller incisions, and faster recovery."

With a reputation for excellence in trauma, acute care, and general surgery, Dr. Willard brings extensive experience to this new initiative. As a board-certified trauma and general surgeon, she has been at the forefront of surgical advancements, integrating innovative techniques to enhance patient outcomes. In her role at St. Mary Corwin, Dr. Willard will oversee the implementation and growth of the robotic surgery program, ensuring access to world-class surgical care for patients in the region.

"This is a transformative step for St. Mary Corwin and the surrounding communities," said Dr. Willard. "Robotic-assisted surgery is the future of minimally invasive procedures, and we are proud to bring this level of care to our patients."

St. Mary Corwin Medical Center, part of the CommonSpirit Health network, is dedicated to expanding access to advanced surgical care and elevating patient-centered treatment. The introduction of robotic-assisted surgery will support a wide range of procedures, including general surgery, colorectal surgery, and more, providing enhanced options for patients requiring complex surgical interventions.

Located in Pueblo, Colorado, St. Mary Corwin Medical Center is a trusted healthcare provider dedicated to delivering exceptional medical care with compassion and innovation. As part of the CommonSpirit Health network, the hospital is committed to excellence in trauma, acute care, and surgical services, ensuring high-quality healthcare for the community.

Dr. Tiffany M. Willard, M.D., FACS, completed her fellowship at the University of Tennessee-Memphis and residency at the University of Illinois. Dr. Willard has made significant contributions to medical education and trauma prevention, serving as a Surgery Liaison and Program Coordinator at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and founding the Trauma Prevention Program.

