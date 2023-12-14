St. Mary's University appoints Winston Erevelles as its 14th president

"I am deeply humbled by the trust and responsibility that the Board of Trustees has placed in me through this appointment to serve as the 14th President of St. Mary's University," Erevelles said. Post this

Erevelles is a dedicated St. Mary's community member who served 12 transformative years as Dean of the School of Science, Engineering and Technology from 2009 to 2021. Since then, he has been working on two new initiatives — the University's anticipated Nursing Program and the creation of the three-story Blank Sheppard Innovation Center. Erevelles is also a Professor of Industrial Engineering.

"Winston will be a great champion for St. Mary's University," said Lynda Ellis (B.A.S. '81), Chair of the Board of Trustees. "Those involved in the national search process demonstrated great enthusiasm for Winston's candidacy for president, given his character and personal warmth, as well as his reputation and track record for advancing the St. Mary's Catholic and Marianist mission and advocating for its distinctive education."

St. Mary's University enrolls 3,183 students in 75 undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and law programs. As its first president of Asian descent, Erevelles will continue the University's dedication to providing its inclusive student body with access to an academically excellent liberal arts education.

"I am deeply humbled by the trust and responsibility that the Board of Trustees has placed in me through this appointment to serve as the 14th President of St. Mary's University," Erevelles said. "St. Mary's has been an integral part of our city and region for more than 170 years, educating transformational leaders of character and faith who, in service to others, create a better world. Today, we remain a vibrant Catholic and Marianist university and a nationally recognized Hispanic-Serving Institution, steadfast in our purpose and mission."

Erevelles received his master's and Ph.D. in Engineering Management (Manufacturing Engineering) from what was then called the University of Missouri-Rolla. His bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering is from Bangalore University in India. He held several academic roles before joining St. Mary's, including as Program Director for Manufacturing Engineering at Kettering University in Michigan, and as Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the School of Engineering, Mathematics and Science at Robert Morris University in Pennsylvania.

In 2015, Erevelles was named a Fellow by the organization ABET, which is the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering and engineering technology. In January, Erevelles will also become the President of the Board for the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME).

"I have had the pleasure of working closely with Winston during my time at St. Mary's and seeing firsthand his innovative mindset and authentic love of our unique Marianist mission," said retiring St. Mary's President Thomas M. Mengler, J.D. "This historic institution could not have found a better leader to fill the role of its next president."

Michael "Mickey" Schott (B.B.A. '68), Chair of the Presidential Nominating Committee, said that, among the many candidates considered through the national search process, the Committee members were pleased to find that the top choice was already serving here at St. Mary's.

"Though we weighed the strengths of many qualified applicants for this role, the Committee members were delighted to know that our own community has had the privilege of helping develop the best of the best," Schott said.

Ellis said Erevelles understands that the University's continued success will require an inspiring vision and a set of strategic priorities that advance St. Mary's in tangible and meaningful ways. Achieving this strategic vision means that, under Erevelles' leadership, St. Mary's must continue building on the historic success of The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign, which concluded in 2021 after raising $165 million.

Erevelles demonstrated his ability to fundraise while serving as the Dean of the School of Science, Engineering and Technology. During the campaign, the School of Science, Engineering and Technology secured more than $45 million in gifts and grants to modernize labs, provide state-of-the-art equipment for learning and research, advance STEM education and create a drone lab. Under Erevelles' successful leadership, the School of Science, Engineering and Technology vastly improved its facilities and its educational programs and opportunities, Ellis said.

"I look forward to working closely with the Board of Trustees, St. Mary's leadership, the campus community and our alumni as we write the next chapter on our journey to becoming one of the finest private universities in the Southwest," Erevelles said.

