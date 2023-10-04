St. Peter's Catholic Church celebrates 200 years in Libertytown, MD

"What an opportunity to grow in our appreciation of the heritage of this parish!" - Baltimore Archbishop William Lori Tweet this

Pastor Reverend Charles Wible shared "I can't help but wonder if that handful of families who built the first church and began our parish community had any idea what the future would hold for St. Peter the Apostle Parish two hundred years later. I believe they would be pleased with the faithful, prayerful, and service-oriented community we have built."

In his homily at the Mass, Archbishop Lori shared his pleasure in joining the congregation for its bicentennial. "What an opportunity to grow in our appreciation of the heritage of this parish! Even more wonderfully, this anniversary is graced opportunity to be renewed and deepened in the true missionary spirit that is already yours, the same missionary spirit that prompted our forebears in the faith to lay the groundwork for this parish so long ago."

The Mass featured music composed by Fr. Wible as well as vocal and musical contributions by St. Peter's Children's, Adult, Handbell Choirs and its contemporary Praise and Worship Band. Immediately following the Mass, there was a reception at the parish's Sullivan Hall.

To commemorate this bicentennial year, a series of articles was written and displays highlighting key moments in the church's 200-year existence were placed in the Narthex of the church. A Bicentennial Bash, held on September 10th, provided an afternoon of fellowship with line dancing, pony rides, local ice cream, pulled pork and pit beef, in additional to the annual outdoor family activities and picnic fare. Winding down the celebration, a Bicentennial Ball will be held at Dutch's Daughter on October 7, 2023.

The church recently installed a commemorative granite bench on the "Bicentennial Plaza" near Sappington Hall on the grounds. In the next few months, the parish plans to bury a time capsule at the plaza filled with various memorabilia from the church's bicentennial.

As the end of the celebratory activities draw to a close, Fr. Wible shared that now is when the real work begins. "We owe it to those who come after us to be as faithful as those who came before us. Let us continue to be a prayerful people, committed to the Eucharist; a faithful people, growing in the knowledge and practice of our faith; a humble people, joyfully serving the needs of our brothers and sisters in Christ."

St. Peter's Catholic Church is located at 9190 Church St. in Libertytown, one block from the intersection of MD Rt. 26 and MD Rt. 75. To review key moments in St. Peter's history, visit https://stpeterhistory.blogspot.com/For additional details about St. Peter's Catholic Church, visit https://www.stpeter-libertytown.org/ or contact the parish office at 301.898.5111.

Media Contact

Alan Duke /Gloria Murray, co-chairs, Bicentennial Committee, 301.898.5111, [email protected], www.stpeter-libertytown.org

Theresa DiSipio, Office Manager, St. Peter's Catholic Church, 301.898.5111, [email protected], www.stpeter-libertytown.org

SOURCE St. Peter’s Catholic Church