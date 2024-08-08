St. Regis Longboat Key Resort and Residences Slated to Open Late Summer 2024

In each unit, Marc-Michaels Interior Design has skillfully selected materials and finishes to create a clean, neutral palette that echoes the elements of the seaside. Post this

The Residences at the St. Regis Longboat Key Resort hug the coastline of the property, offering panoramic views. Residents will experience luxury coastal living with all the amenities and service of a world-class, five-star resort.

In each unit, Marc-Michaels Interior Design has skillfully selected materials and finishes to create a clean, neutral palette that echoes the elements of the seaside. Dramatic, open floorplans set the stage for prime indoor/outdoor entertaining, as each residence has its own expansive, oceanfront terrace. Custom European style cabinetry, luxury appliances, and state of the art technology elevate each space while sustaining comfort and livability.

Marc-Michaels brings almost 40 years of experience and unparalleled design knowledge to each of its projects. The firm's client-focused mission, attention to detail, and vast library of hand-selected products and finishes are what consistently rank the firm as a design industry leader. Visit marc-michaels.com to learn more.

