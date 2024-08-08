St. Regis Longboat Key Resort and Residences Slated to Open Late Summer 2024

The new St. Regis Longboat Key Resort is slated for a highly anticipated Grand Opening late summer 2024. The luxury, oceanfront resort, located on the grounds of the former Colony Beach and Tennis Resort, aims to be the first five-star hotel on Florida's west coast.
WINTER PARK, Fla., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new St. Regis Longboat Key Resort is slated for a highly anticipated Grand Opening late summer 2024. The luxury, oceanfront resort, located on the grounds of the former Colony Beach and Tennis Resort, aims to be the first five-star hotel on Florida's west coast. Spearheaded by Unicorp National Developments, the property includes a 166-room luxury hotel and three six-story residential buildings. Marc-Michaels Interior Design was selected to create material and finish packages for all Residences in addition to designing multiple custom units.
Nestled on Sarasota's barrier island, the 18-acre resort promises to deliver the epitome of luxury, with exquisite design and unparalleled personalized services. Amenities will include four full-service restaurants, a spa, a lazy river, and a saltwater lagoon, all situated on 800 feet of pristine white, sandy beach along the Gulf of Mexico.
The Residences at the St. Regis Longboat Key Resort hug the coastline of the property, offering panoramic views. Residents will experience luxury coastal living with all the amenities and service of a world-class, five-star resort.
In each unit, Marc-Michaels Interior Design has skillfully selected materials and finishes to create a clean, neutral palette that echoes the elements of the seaside. Dramatic, open floorplans set the stage for prime indoor/outdoor entertaining, as each residence has its own expansive, oceanfront terrace. Custom European style cabinetry, luxury appliances, and state of the art technology elevate each space while sustaining comfort and livability.
Marc-Michaels brings almost 40 years of experience and unparalleled design knowledge to each of its projects. The firm's client-focused mission, attention to detail, and vast library of hand-selected products and finishes are what consistently rank the firm as a design industry leader. Visit marc-michaels.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Catherine Pinyot, Marc-Michaels Interior Design, 407-629-2124, [email protected], www.marc-michaels.com
SOURCE Marc-Michaels Interior Design, Inc.
Share this article