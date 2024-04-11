St. Vrain Sanitation District joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information. Post this

"As one of many public agencies looking to procure a variety of different goods and services, utilizing the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System allows us to find more vendors, increasing participation and creates more competition, which is a plus for us because it gives us more opportunities to choose reliable businesses to work with and guarantees we can get what we need at a fair price," said Dan Feller, District Engineer of St. Vrain Sanitation District when asked why their department decided to join the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. "It also allows us to get to support local businesses and gives the vendors a chance to grow their business."

St. Vrain Sanitation District invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/stvrainsdco and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from over 425 other public agencies participating on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About St. Vrain Sanitation District:

The St. Vrain Sanitation District is a quasi-municipal corporation and a political subdivision of the State of Colorado. In 1986, the District was created to serve the area near the intersection of I-25 and State Highway 119, commonly referred to as Del Camino, and the surrounding areas.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers.

Media Contact

Bertrand Guignat, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com

SOURCE Bidnet Direct