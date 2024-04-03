Stabilization of Preserve at Woodridge in Kingwood in less than 12 Months Exhibits Strong Demand for Ascendant's Growing Texas Build-to-Rent Portfolio

Ascendant Development, a luxury apartment and student housing investor, developer and general contractor, announced that it has fully leased to above 95% and stabilized Preserve at Woodridge, located in Kingwood, Texas, in less than 12 months since completion of construction on the project.
HOUSTON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ascendant Development, a luxury apartment and student housing investor, developer and general contractor, announced that it has fully leased to above 95% and stabilized Preserve at Woodridge, located at 4520 Woodridge Parkway in Kingwood, Texas, in less than 12 months since completion of construction on the project.
Ascendant began leasing the project in March 2023. "By finding irreplaceable, off-market sites and tailoring design, amenity and interior choices to the local submarket, Ascendant equips its properties for success, and the strong lease-up of Preserve at Woodridge in less than 12 months proves out the strength of Ascendant's innovative build-to-rent development and investment strategy," said Richard Owen, principal at Ascendent Development.
Preserve at Woodridge comprises 131 one-story, detached single-family homes plus an expansive clubhouse, was planned and designed by EDI International. The homes range in size from 668 square feet to 1,255 square feet and feature luxury vinyl plank flooring, energy efficient LED lighting, granite counter-tops, kitchen backsplashes, undermount sinks and stainless appliances. The project's amenity suite includes a gourmet kitchen, interior garages, fitness center and yoga/spin room, game room, clubroom, expansive lobby, dog park and a resort-style, saltwater pool.
About Ascendant Development
Ascendant Development is a privately owned vertically integrated real estate investment, development and construction company focused on originating attractive risk return investment opportunities though designing and constructing luxury Class A multifamily and student housing properties throughout the United States. See more at: http://www.ascendantdevco.com.
SOURCE Ascendant Development
Share this article