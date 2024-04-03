Stabilization of Preserve at Woodridge in Kingwood in less than 12 Months Exhibits Strong Demand for Ascendant's Growing Texas Build-to-Rent Portfolio

Ascendant Development, a luxury apartment and student housing investor, developer and general contractor, announced that it has fully leased to above 95% and stabilized Preserve at Woodridge, located in Kingwood, Texas, in less than 12 months since completion of construction on the project.

HOUSTON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ascendant Development, a luxury apartment and student housing investor, developer and general contractor, announced that it has fully leased to above 95% and stabilized Preserve at Woodridge, located at 4520 Woodridge Parkway in Kingwood, Texas, in less than 12 months since completion of construction on the project.