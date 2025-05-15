Stablecorp Closes Strategic Funding Round With Coinbase Ventures

"Stablecoins are the most efficient rail ever devised to move money both domestically and globally and it's time that Canadians get the benefit of this financial services superconductor" Post this

To support this growth, QCAD is undergoing a structural evolution which, when completed, will include:

Reserve assets held by an arms-length trust known as the QCAD Digital Currency Trust ("QDCT") with an independent Trustee

Daily reporting of market value of reserves, monthly independent attestations of reserves and public annual audited statements of QDCT

Direct redemption right by Qualified Holders of QCAD to the underlying Reserve Assets

Both parties agree with the statements made by the Division of Corporate Finance of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission affirming its view that the offer and sale of "Covered Stablecoins" does not involve the offer and sale of securities within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and note that this should also be the case in Canada.

Both parties also view a Canadian stablecoin as critical path technology for Canada, and will work to bring this product to market as efficiently as possible.

"Stablecoins are the most efficient rail ever devised to move money both domestically and globally and it's time that Canadians get the benefit of this financial services superconductor," said Alex McDougall, President of Stablecorp. "The Canadian dollar quietly punches well above its weight as a global currency. It is the 5th highest held global reserve currency, our trade with the US is the most active cross border corridor in the world and our currency is the 7th highest used in FX. The time to digitize all this commerce was yesterday and we're thrilled to be working with a global leader like Coinbase to make this happen."

"In the last 12 months, stablecoins traded 30 trillion dollars in transfer volume, nearly 3x that of the Visa network. Canada, like everyone else in this world, needs to embrace stablecoins and take full advantage. Canada is not currently set up for success and that's why we're excited about this partnership with Stablecorp to move us in the right direction" said Lucas Matheson CEO of Coinbase Canada.

About Stablecorp

Stablecorp is a leading Canadian fintech firm building digital money infrastructure to support the global payments space. Through its digital money APIs, Stablecorp has created a suite of embedded digital money solutions that power a variety of financial use cases. For more information, visit https://www.stablecorp.ca

