Stablecorp Completes Phase 1 of the Digital Asset Evidence Locker Project Through Innovative Solutions Canada

"This project was an excellent showcase of the flexibility of the Stablecorp suite of solutions and the strength of our team to deliver sovereign-grade products. We enjoyed working with the ISC and Canadian law enforcement immensely on this critical project" Post this

To address this challenge, Canadian law enforcement needs a secure system for seizing and managing digital assets associated with criminal activities. The Stablecorp Digital Asset Evidence Locker (DAEL) project, partially funded by the Innovative Solutions Canada Program, successfully validated such a platform for managing seized cryptocurrencies and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

The project was successfully completed on time, within budget, and met all scope requirements. All essential outcomes outlined in the initial proposal were achieved, demonstrating the feasibility of this approach for law enforcement.

The Proof of Concept included:

Allowing law enforcement to securely seize, recover, transfer and dispose of digital assets across multiple blockchains during each phase of the criminal justice process from seizure to disposition Adapting existing "digital evidence locker" standards for security and access management to cryptocurrencies to support cross referencing and defensible case files

In Phase 2, the solution would also allow end users to monitor and cross-reference related external digital asset wallets, integrate leading digital asset tracing analytics tools and seamlessly harmonize with existing digital evidence lockers.

"This project was an excellent showcase of the flexibility of the Stablecorp suite of solutions and the strength of our team to deliver sovereign-grade products. We enjoyed working with the ISC and Canadian law enforcement immensely on this critical project" said Alex McDougall, President of Stablecorp. "Canada needs homegrown technological success stories more than ever and this project is a phenomenal step towards establishing Canada as a global leader in the digital asset law enforcement space".

About Stablecorp

Stablecorp is a leading Canadian fintech firm building digital asset infrastructure to support the global payments space. Through its technology suite, Stablecorp has created a series of embedded digital asset solutions that power a variety of financial use cases. Stablecorp also leverages its technology and expertise to build custom digital asset solutions for enterprise and government agencies. For more information, visit https://www.stablecorp.ca

Media Contact

Alex McDougall, Canada Stablecorp In., 1 4162716737, [email protected], www.stablecorp.ca

SOURCE Canada Stablecorp In.