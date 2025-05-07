Stablecorp Completes Phase 1 of the Digital Asset Evidence Locker Project Through Innovative Solutions Canada

Stablecorp has completed Phase 1 of the Digital Asset Evidence Locker Project to assist Canadian law enforcement in seizing and managing digital assets related to criminal activities
TORONTO, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canada Stablecorp Inc. ("Stablecorp"), a leading Canadian digital asset infrastructure firm, is pleased to announce that it has completed Phase 1 of the "Digital Asset Evidence Locker" project with Innovation Solutions Canada ("ISC") and a Canadian law enforcement agency.
Cryptocurrencies have emerged as a major asset class worth nearly US$3.2 trillion in 2025 — with illicit cryptocurrency transactions estimated at US$40.9 billion in 2024. This rapid expansion has facilitated new avenues for illicit activities including cybercrime and money laundering.
To address this challenge, Canadian law enforcement needs a secure system for seizing and managing digital assets associated with criminal activities. The Stablecorp Digital Asset Evidence Locker (DAEL) project, partially funded by the Innovative Solutions Canada Program, successfully validated such a platform for managing seized cryptocurrencies and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).
The project was successfully completed on time, within budget, and met all scope requirements. All essential outcomes outlined in the initial proposal were achieved, demonstrating the feasibility of this approach for law enforcement.
The Proof of Concept included:
- Allowing law enforcement to securely seize, recover, transfer and dispose of digital assets across multiple blockchains during each phase of the criminal justice process from seizure to disposition
- Adapting existing "digital evidence locker" standards for security and access management to cryptocurrencies to support cross referencing and defensible case files
In Phase 2, the solution would also allow end users to monitor and cross-reference related external digital asset wallets, integrate leading digital asset tracing analytics tools and seamlessly harmonize with existing digital evidence lockers.
"This project was an excellent showcase of the flexibility of the Stablecorp suite of solutions and the strength of our team to deliver sovereign-grade products. We enjoyed working with the ISC and Canadian law enforcement immensely on this critical project" said Alex McDougall, President of Stablecorp. "Canada needs homegrown technological success stories more than ever and this project is a phenomenal step towards establishing Canada as a global leader in the digital asset law enforcement space".
About Stablecorp
Stablecorp is a leading Canadian fintech firm building digital asset infrastructure to support the global payments space. Through its technology suite, Stablecorp has created a series of embedded digital asset solutions that power a variety of financial use cases. Stablecorp also leverages its technology and expertise to build custom digital asset solutions for enterprise and government agencies. For more information, visit https://www.stablecorp.ca
Media Contact
Alex McDougall, Canada Stablecorp In., 1 4162716737, [email protected], www.stablecorp.ca
SOURCE Canada Stablecorp In.
