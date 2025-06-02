Stacee Covert Joins Planet Depos as New Sales Team Member

"I am beyond excited to start my new role at Planet Depos because of the company's strong reputation and innovation in court reporting and litigation services." Post this

"I am beyond excited to start my new role at Planet Depos because of the company's strong reputation and innovation in court reporting and litigation services," said Stacee. "Planet Depos perfectly aligns with my values and work ethic, and I look forward to making a real impact in the legal industry with other experienced colleagues!"

In her spare time, Stacee is also an active member of her local community. She participates in her county's Women's Networking Group, Chamber of Commerce, and Young Professionals organization. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her husband, two children, and their goldendoodle, Murphy. Whether cheering on her son at his sporting events or her daughter at her dance competitions, Stacee brings the same enthusiasm and dedication to her family as she does to her career.

"We are happy to welcome Stacee to Planet Depos," said Jennifer Parratt, Vice President of Sales. "Her extensive experience, passion for fostering meaningful relationships, and community involvement make her a perfect fit for our team and our mission to deliver best-in-class service to legal professionals worldwide."

About Planet Depos

Planet Depos leverages the latest litigation technology to provide comprehensive court reporting services across the U.S. and abroad. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Planet Depos is the only international court reporting firm led by court reporters and industry experts. Committed to best-in-class service with 24/7/365 support, Planet Depos has extensive experience reporting complex matters around the world, including depositions, arbitrations, and trials. At the forefront of innovation, Planet Depos partners with clients to streamline proceedings using industry-leading, proprietary technology and digital solutions such as remote depositions, legal videography, and digital court reporting. Visit planetdepos.com to learn more and schedule your next legal proceeding.

