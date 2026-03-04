Stack Automation Joins Summit Automation as A New MMR in Central and Western Canada

Summit Automation, the world's premier door and window automation company, is proud to announce that Stack Automation headquartered in British Columbia, Canada is now its newest Master Manufacturing Representative (MMR). Stack Automation sells and installs Summit Automation systems and serves Customers throughout central and western Canada.

MESA, Ariz., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summit Automation, the world's premier door and window automation company, is proud to announce that Stack Automation headquartered in British Columbia, Canada is now its newest Master Manufacturing Representative (MMR). Stack Automation sells and installs Summit Automation systems and serves Customers throughout central and western Canada.