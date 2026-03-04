Stack Automation Joins Summit Automation as A New MMR in Central and Western Canada

Summit Automation, the world's premier door and window automation company, is proud to announce that Stack Automation headquartered in British Columbia, Canada is now its newest Master Manufacturing Representative (MMR). Stack Automation sells and installs Summit Automation systems and serves Customers throughout central and western Canada.
MESA, Ariz., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summit Automation, the world's premier door and window automation company, is proud to announce that Stack Automation headquartered in British Columbia, Canada is now its newest Master Manufacturing Representative (MMR). Stack Automation sells and installs Summit Automation systems and serves Customers throughout central and western Canada.
A veteran-owned company, Summit Automation proudly invents, engineers, manufactures, and provides the best, smart, and AI-based door and window automation systems in the world, all crafted in the USA. The company focuses on high quality, state-of-the-art automation systems that are fully integrated with other home automation components and smart homes to provide ease, convenience, elegance, and a touch of luxury to homes and businesses. Summit Automation's residential and commercial systems are ETL listed, UL325 compliant, and they are suitable for all sized sliding and pivoting doors and windows, for seamless integration into new construction or retrofit applications during renovations.
"Partnering with a Canadian company that brings deep expertise in construction practices tailored to the local climate represents a true strategic advantage," said Patrick (PJ) Gruetzmacher, CEO of Summit Automation. "Stack Automation demonstrates the precision, technical sophistication, and disciplined execution required to automate complex architectural openings — qualities we prioritize when appointing an MMR."
"Partnering with Summit Automation enables us to introduce advanced door automation solutions to the Canadian market, supported by deep local expertise and dedicated service," said Brayden Waugh, Senior Account Manager at Stack Automation. "We look forward to helping implement systems engineered to perform reliably in real-world conditions."
