Stack Wellness Cafe Partners with GiftAMeal to Turn Photos into Meals for Iowans in Need

"Stack Wellness Cafe perfectly embodies the spirit of mindful living, not just in what people eat, but how they give back," said Andrew Glantz, Founder & CEO of GiftAMeal. "Their team's commitment to wellness, sustainability, and community makes them a natural fit for GiftAMeal. Together, we're excited to nourish both body and soul across their four cafes and beyond as they scale."

"Stack was built to make healthy living easy and accessible for everyone," said Carson Goodale, CIO and Partner at Stack Wellness Cafe. "Partnering with GiftAMeal lets us extend that same mission into something that can be powerful for the community. Our guests already come to Stack to feel good and do good for themselves – now their favorite smoothie or bowl can do the same for someone else in need."

Since launching, GiftAMeal has partnered with over 1,000 restaurants across 40+ states, helping provide more than 2.6 million meals to local families in need. Stack Wellness Cafe's participation further strengthens that mission while empowering guests to make an immediate, tangible difference with every visit.

About Stack Wellness Cafe

Stack Wellness Cafe is a healthy fast-casual restaurant born in Iowa. We serve macro-friendly smoothies, breakfast, bowls, wraps, and supplements — all designed to make nutritious eating simple, affordable, and transparent. Currently with four locations across the Cedar Rapids area, Stack blends flavor, nutrition, and community connection to create a wellness experience that inspires guests to live fully. Learn more at www.stackwellness.com

About GiftAMeal

GiftAMeal is a cause-marketing platform for restaurants that engages guests in a feel-good photo-sharing experience that boosts loyalty while generating social-media publicity for the restaurant. For each photo taken, GiftAMeal donates to a local food bank to help provide a meal to someone in need. Learn more at www.giftameal.com.

