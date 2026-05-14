Stackable Labs Launches First AI Experience Layer for Customer Service Messaging

"Messaging experiences should feel immersive, contextual, and native to the brand, not stuck inside a chat bubble. With AI woven throughout Stackable, teams can go from describing the experience they want to building it," said Adam Grohs, Co-Founder and CEO of Stackable and agnoStack. Post this

Brands obsess over customer experience everywhere: websites, apps, packaging, and nearly every other touchpoint. Then the customer opens a chat window and lands in a plain text box that has barely changed in fifteen years, other than becoming more automated.

Customer experience drives loyalty, retention, and revenue yet messaging, often the only live interaction a brand has with a customer before or after a purchase, has been left behind. Stackable changes that by giving brands and developers an extension layer for building contextual, actionable experiences on top of Zendesk's messaging and AI agents. Extensions can pull in relevant customer data, accept input, and execute workflows in real time across virtually any industry: eCommerce, travel, healthcare, SaaS, financial services, and beyond.

"For two decades, customer experience was the differentiator every company obsessed over. Then AI chat arrived, and too much of the industry quietly accepted that flatter, faster, and less human was somehow 'good enough' if it was automated. We don't think it is — and that's why we built Stackable. Messaging experiences should feel immersive, contextual, and native to the brand, not stuck inside a chat bubble. With AI woven throughout Stackable, teams can go from describing the experience they want to building it," said Adam Grohs, Co-Founder and CEO of Stackable and agnoStack.

Stackable Labs was developed by the team behind agnoStack, which since 2019 has powered the post-purchase customer service experience for hundreds of retailers using Zendesk. That foundation, along with years spent inside the actual workflows of support agents and the brands they represent, informs every layer of the new platform. Strategic launch partners already building for the platform include Stylo, ShadowRock, Cordial, SnapCall, Optimate.me, Rivo, Ventrica, Menze, agnoStack, and several others.

"Our team at Optimate.me is incredibly excited to be part of leading this next wave of innovation with the launch of Stackable," said Kaan Tavli, Zendesk Practice Director at Optimate.me. "We believe Stackable represents a major shift in customer engagement, evolving Zendesk's AI agents and messaging into a fully interactive experience layer — creating an entirely new category of opportunities across industries."

"We are excited to bring Snapcall to the Stackable platform so that customers and agents will have a visual way to bring clarity to every customer interaction," said Arnaud Pigueller, CEO of Snapcall. "Stackable provides an incredibly flexible foundation for brands and partners to easily extend Zendesk's industry-leading agentic AI capabilities into a whole new category of rich messaging experiences."

Stackable is now inviting brands, developers, and technology partners to join the waitlist and help shape the next generation of customer service messaging.

About Stackable

Stackable is building the experience layer for modern messaging. Its platform enables brands, developers, and partners to create and scale interactive, AI-powered customer experiences directly within messaging environments. Purpose-built for Zendesk Messenger, Stackable Labs brings richer, more actionable customer service experiences to one of the world's leading customer service platforms. Visit www.stackablelabs.com for more information.

Media Contact

Dori Busell, Stackable Labs, 1 9176893415, [email protected], www.stackablelabs.com

SOURCE Stackable Labs