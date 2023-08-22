STACK.aero Announces Integration with Adobe Acrobat Sign

New integration elevates customer experience by providing powerful digital capabilities

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- STACK.aero, the leading developer of business operations systems for aviation, today announced the integration of its Business Operations System (BOS) with Adobe Acrobat Sign, a cloud-based e-signature service that allows users to send, sign, track and manage electronic signature processes.

STACK.aero BOS manages the entire 'trip request lifecycle' – the end-to-end process that begins with initial client contact and extends through aircraft sourcing, quoting/contracting, trip management and financial reconciliation.

The Acrobat Sign integration uniquely simplifies and accelerates the charter flight contracting process. For charter brokers, it is possible to secure a trip in under a minute. Similarly, charter passengers receive a secure Web link to a contract they may sign from most any device, including a smart phone.

Additional features/benefits of the Acrobat Sign integration include:

Real time visibility into when a contract was viewed, signed and counter signed – boosts efficiency

Contracts automatically archived in STACK.aero BOS' digital 'Trip Filing Cabinet' – provides easy reference

Ability to send contracts for signature without exiting the STACK.aero interface – simplifies workflows

Contracts sent directly in PDF format as opposed to e-mail – improves security

"Integration with Acrobat Sign is our latest enhancement to STACK.aero BOS," says Greg Jarrett, CEO, STACK.aero. "We are motivated by continuous improvement and thanks to our expertise in the charter broker business, we understand the dynamic and evolving needs of our clientele."

"The Acrobat Sign integration elevates the customer experience by offering accelerated digital convenience. This is an unprecedented capability that streamlines the entire contracting process for charter brokers and their passengers – benefiting both parties. Furthermore, by making it easier for charter brokers to sell trips, we are directly contributing to their profitability," adds Greg Jarrett.

About STACK.aero

STACK.aero is a leading developer of business operations systems for aviation. Using the Salesforce.com platform, STACK.aero solutions offer benefits including aviation-specific CRM capabilities, saving time by automating sales processes, driving growth by prioritizing high-value requests, centralizing access to information, creating company-wide transparency and harmonizing integration of scheduling, accounting, marketing and e-mail systems. STACK.aero has offices in the US, UK and Australia. For more information, please visit www.stack.aero.

