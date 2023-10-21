Stackr Brings Free Play to the Masses with its Social Casino Platform

We wanted to create a social gaming experience unlike anything else on the market. Post this

As a social gaming site, Stackr aims to put its members and their experience at the forefront. Social gaming connects players with each other, pitting them head-to-head in live-action gameplay. Stackr delivers an array of games to satisfy users' gaming tastes, including action, slots, tables, video poker, bingo, and instant win games. Some current games include Triple Cash or Crash, 12 Zodiacs, 21 Burn Blackjack, Video Poker, Candy Dreams Bingo, and Football Scratch.

The platform is free to join and gives players a generous 10,000 GC and 5 SC bonus for signing up, no purchase necessary. Once part of the Stackr community, members can opt into in-platform purchases to customize and elevate their gaming experience.

"We wanted to create a social gaming experience unlike anything else on the market," said Rich Davis, Stackr creator. "At Stackr, this means delivering more of today's hottest games, never-before-seen bonuses, an unrivaled customer service experience, and exciting ways for players to connect with each other. We also wanted to make it free to sign up with huge registration bonuses so people can enjoy the pulse-pounding fun of social casino gaming without paying a dime."

The new platform has earned rave reviews from users, who note the player-friendly environment and excellent customer service as platform benefits.

Games can be played via the Stackr platform on both its desktop and smartphone environments, meaning players can enjoy gaming anytime, anywhere.

To learn more and register for Stackr's free social casino platform, visit www.stackr.us.

About Stackr

Stackr Social Casino is the #1 US-based social casino gaming platform for real players. Stackr offers players the unique opportunity to play the hottest games on the go while enjoying the benefits of live support, VIP level programs, daily bonuses, customizable profiles, exclusive offers, easy-to-use redemption systems, and more. Stackr puts the power back in the players' hands, providing the greatest experience possible for loyal players. Visit www.stackr.us to learn more.

Media Contact

Rich Davis, Stackr, 1 (480) 334-3578, [email protected], https://www.stackr.us/

SOURCE Stackr