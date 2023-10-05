Stacy Conrad Honored on 2023 Channel Futures DE&I 101 List

"At TPx, we are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion as it fosters an environment where employees can thrive and discover new ways to help our customers and partners. We are honored that Stacy has been recognized on the Channel Futures DE&I 101 list," said Rick Mace, TPx CEO. Tweet this

Stacy currently serves as Senior Vice President, Channel Sales at TPx and is responsible for managing Channel strategy and growth. She is an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) and is a founding member and former President of the Alliance of Channel Women (ACW), an organization dedicated to empowering women in the indirect sales channel. She expanded ACW's reach by launching the ACW's local chapters initiative. Stacy was honored by CRN and recognized on the 2023 Channel Chief's List and named to CRN's Women of the Channel list for the past five consecutive years.

The Channel Futures DE&I 101 list was created to spotlight the efforts of dedicated and determined individuals working to eliminate discrimination in the industry. Many of these individuals work behind the scenes and, too often, their efforts go unacknowledged.

"DE&I work requires levels of dedication and determination that many people do not possess," said Kelly Danziger, general manager, Informa Tech Channels. "But as anyone on this list can tell you, the work is as rewarding as it is hard. We are pleased to be able to recognize these individuals and, hopefully, amplify their efforts."

"DE&I is alive and well in the channel," said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content, Informa Tech Channels. "This year we received more nominations than ever before and learned of some remarkable achievements that should be celebrated."

Nominations for the DE&I 101 list were solicited on the Channel Futures website and through social media. Between April 12 and July 14, individuals could nominate themselves or others for the list. Applications were open to managers, leaders and individual contributors. All submissions were reviewed by members of the Channel Futures editorial team with input from advisory board members.

About TPx

TPx is a leading nationwide managed service provider focused on the success of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with approximately 18,000 customers in more than 49,000 locations across the U.S. For more than two decades, TPx has offered managed services and solutions to help customers across every business sector address the growing complexity of their IT environments. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com or follow TPx on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Channel Futures‥

Channel Futures, a media and events destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community, is part of Informa Tech. It provides information, perspective and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagents and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.‥

Channel Futures' properties include many awards programs such as the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which deliver unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Channel Futures Leadership Summit, Women's Leadership Summit, the MSP Summit and Channel Partners Europe; and a DEI Community Group, our initiative to educate, support and promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the ICT channel industry. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.‥

