Highlights from Art Royalty Include:

and Art: Engman's tells the story ofintegrating traditional art into the blockchain, significantly influencing market trends, and establishing new benchmarks for valuations. Creating Trends with The Art Index: The Art Index—the NASDAQ or Bloomberg for the art world—transforms valuations in the art market previously thought impossible.

Cultural Impact: The book describes exhibitions and projects at renowned institutions, like MOMA, the Guggenheim, and the Andy Warhol Museum, where Engman has curated shows blending traditional and digital art.

The Next Frontier: Engman highlights her latest venture, where holdings of The Art Index are brought to the moon via SpaceX's Odysseus Mission.

Availability: Art Royalty is available for purchase now on Amazon, and soon at major bookstores, online retailers, and select art galleries worldwide.

About Stacy Engman: An alumna of the prestigious Sotheby's Institute of Art, Stacy Engman has redefined the intersection of art, fashion, and technology. Known for her pioneering work in combining sunglasses with gems and tiaras, her signature "sunglasses-tiaras" line, known as Art Royalty, has become a hallmark of luxury and innovation. Her transition into the crypto art world was marked by her groundbreaking move to tokenize Old Masters on the blockchain, creating a new financial sector dubbed the Bluechip Indicator by Wall Street.

Screenplay in development for film, featuring many famous artist cameos and real artworld ephemera

