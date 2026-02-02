Stacy Lamb Joins GlobalMed as Executive Vice President of Global Sales to Drive Next-Phase Growth

Sales leader aims to expand company's role as the world leader in virtual care

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GlobalMed, an international provider of digital health solutions, announced it has appointed Stacy Lamb as Executive Vice President of Global Sales. In this role, Lamb will lead global revenue growth and strategic go-to-market execution, ensuring GlobalMed's commitments with partners translate into measurable outcomes. She will help expand the adoption of the company's award-winning digital care technologies, open new markets, and accelerate GlobalMed's mission to advance universal access to high-quality care.

Lamb steps into her new role following a 14-year tenure at Riester USA. As General Manager she led sales and management for the medical device leader. GlobalMed CEO Joel E. Barthelemy noted that he witnessed Lamb's sales acumen firsthand when working closely with Riester.

"Stacy brings a global perspective to this role, as well as an astonishingly impressive track record of navigating complex markets," said Barthelemy. "Over our long relationship, I've admired her integrity, her ownership of complex challenges, and the creative problem-solving she brings to the table. Her transition from a strategic partner to a member of our leadership team is a testament to the strength of our shared vision. To add such a wealth of experience to the team is a huge win for the company, especially as we expand our sales team to keep up with rising demand."

Josh Botbol, GlobalMed Chief Growth Officer, said that Lamb's experience in the medical device industry endows her with an invaluable perspective on both deepening partner relationships and modernizing healthcare infrastructure.

"Stacy is a powerhouse and a venerated leader in our field," he said. "GlobalMed has long been recognized as the solutions provider of choice for digital health tools and technology, and we know Stacy has the determination and industry expertise to lead our company into an even brighter future. From taking our partner experience to the next level to accelerating revenue growth, we look forward to GlobalMed's next era of innovation under her leadership."

Lamb noted she will take the reins on strategic initiatives aligning enterprise growth strategy with scalable global impact. She stated she was especially attracted to GlobalMed's mission of creating a world without disparity of care.

"I'm motivated by the opportunity to expand access to care in underserved regions," she said. "I believe we have not just an opportunity but a responsibility to positively change healthcare and bring clinical access to communities and geographic locations that wouldn't otherwise have it. GlobalMed's innovative culture was also attractive to me, since the company is always evolving and building ingenious new technologies. Healthcare is not static; and future-focused companies must adapt and create to build a stronger future of better care. GlobalMed does that better than anyone, from technology transformation to collaborative, trusted partnerships."

Lamb holds degrees from Lees McRae College, the University of Louisiana, and Midwestern State University.

About GlobalMed

GlobalMed powers the world's most advanced digital care programs with secure, integrated software and hardware solutions that enable high-quality care delivery anytime, anywhere. With hundreds of millions of consults delivered across more than 60 countries, GlobalMed supports government, military, commercial, and humanitarian organizations working to expand access and eliminate disparity of care.

