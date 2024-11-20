Stacy Wu Partners With Van Ness Wu to Launch STĀS Skincare

"I started this journey because I saw so many kids upset about their skin, and I wanted to create something effective and inspired by nature." Post this

The inspiration behind STĀS Skincare comes from Stacy's commitment to her daughter, Nastasya, and her extensive experience helping thousands of clients as an esthetician. Frustrated with brands that sacrifice quality for profit, Stacy set out to create skincare products that are both high-quality and natural.

"STĀS is very personal; it's my whole heart. It's like my love language to my child," said Stacy. "I started this journey because I saw so many kids upset about their skin, and I wanted to create something effective and inspired by nature."

Stacy collaborated with renowned Taiwanese wound healing scientist, Dr. Arthur Hsia, to create a brand that harmonizes nature and science, providing transformative skincare treatments that effectively deliver progress over perfection. Through the use of Multi-Potent Stem Cell Activators (MPSCAs) and the innovative Endogenous Dermal Stem Cell Regenerative System (EDSCRS), STĀS Skincare harnesses cutting-edge scientific advancements to activate the skin's natural regenerative processes. All products are cruelty-free, free from synthetic fragrances, and suitable for all skin types, designed with purity and effectiveness in mind.

The Repair Face Bar ($45) - A gentle, nutrient-packed cleansing bar clinically proven

to repair damaged skin, leaving it clean, smooth and soothed.

The Clarifying Complex Serum ($60) - A targeted serum that hydrates and reduces irritation with Chamomile and Tea Tree Oil, promoting a clear complexion.

irritation with Chamomile and Tea Tree Oil, promoting a clear complexion.

The Clarifying Cream ($55) - Lightweight moisturizer that hydrates, controls oil and supports a balanced, radiant complexion.

supports a balanced, radiant complexion.

- Lightweight moisturizer that hydrates, controls oil and supports a balanced, radiant complexion. The Repair Mask ($60) - A nutrient-packed, cult-favorite sheet mask clinically proven to repair and rejuvenate skin, selling out three times for its powerful results.

Van Ness' involvement ensures that STĀS not only offers scientifically advanced skincare but also resonates with a global audience.

"During the development process, they tested what worked and what didn't on my skin type," said Van Ness. "I fell in love with the mask and knew instantly that I wanted to play a key role in STĀS."

STĀS Skincare products are available for purchase online at http://www.stasskincare.com.

About STĀS Skincare

STĀS Skincare believes in the power of purity and efficacy. Its products combine the best of nature with cutting-edge scientific advancements to deliver skincare solutions that not only promise but prove their effectiveness. Founded by Stacy Wu, a visionary esthetician with a deep commitment to integrity and quality, STĀS is at the forefront of ethical and sustainable skincare. Follow our journey and discover how we're making a difference in skincare science on Instagram @stasskincare.

