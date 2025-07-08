Stadium on Wheels Partners with Franchise FastLane For Major League Expansion

No. 1 Franchise Sales Organization in the U.S. Selects Game Time Food Truck Concept for Championship-Worthy Growth

OMAHA, Neb., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franchise FastLane, the leading franchise acceleration and development company, has welcomed Stadium on Wheels to its CarPool program.

With a mission to drive responsible growth for emerging franchise brands, Franchise FastLane's CarPool program offers a proven blueprint for sustainable expansion, backed by hands-on coaching and expert training. Designed to meet franchisors where they are, CarPool empowers brands to scale strategically and with confidence. Stadium on Wheels—a baseball stadium-inspired concessions mobile concept—joins the program as it gears up to expand its family-friendly, sports-centric mobile model through franchising.

Founded by Steven and Olivia Guistolise in 2019, Stadium on Wheels brings the full ballpark experience to events with its signature stadium concessions and fan-favorite 100% beef footlong hot dogs. From school fundraisers to sports tournaments and private parties, the concept appeals to all ages with a simple, customizable menu and nostalgic theme. Now, Stadium on Wheels is joining Franchise FastLane's CarPool program to strategically grow its franchise footprint.

"We knew we had something special with Stadium on Wheels, but after finalizing our FDD, we quickly realized we needed guidance to grow the right way," said Steven Guistolise, Co-Founder of Stadium on Wheels. "After exploring different options and learning about the power of consultant networks, we kept coming back to Franchise FastLane. Their reputation, results, and the success we saw from other mobile concepts working with them stood out. When a FastLane team member reached out about the CarPool program, it felt like the stars aligned. We're confident this partnership will give us the mentorship and structure we need to scale responsibly and successfully to more communities."

"We were immediately drawn to what Steven and Olivia have built with Stadium on Wheels. It's more than just a mobile food concept; it's an immersive ballpark experience that brings people together," said Tim Koch, President and COO of Franchise FastLane. "From the customizable menu to the versatility across event types, their model is built for scalability and community connection. Their passion for the brand and thoughtful approach to growth make them an ideal fit for the CarPool program, and we're excited to help them bring the magic of the ballpark to neighborhoods across the country."

Founded in 2017 and led by Carey Gille, Franchise FastLane was created to help brands accelerate their growth after she experienced firsthand the challenges of franchise expansion while leading sales for a national nutrition brand. Over the last nine years, Franchise FastLane has evolved into a premier franchise acceleration organization, now supporting more than 23 brands in its FastLane program and over 13 brands in its CarPool program. Under the leadership of CEO Carey Gille and President/COO Tim Koch, the company goes beyond traditional franchise sales to drive responsible franchise expansion, offering territory checks, sales and operations support, and value-added leadership tracks including the proprietary MasterMind courses. With each new partnership, the brands joining CarPool have already demonstrated a commitment to doing franchising the right way—supporting their franchisees from day one and building strong foundations for sustainable growth.

Franchise FastLane's CarPool program offers emerging franchisors a proven, turnkey pathway to responsible growth. Designed for brands looking to scale at their own pace, CarPool provides best-in-class coaching, strategic guidance, and access to tools that help founders find and support the right franchisees. With a time-tested methodology and a focus on sustainable expansion, Franchise FastLane empowers franchisors to grow confidently while staying true to their brand vision. CarPool is built for those ready to accelerate—on their terms—with the backing of experienced franchise growth experts.

To learn more about Franchise FastLane's CarPool program, visit https://campaigns.franchisefastlane.com/carpool. To learn more about Stadium on Wheels, visit https://stadiumonwheels.com/franchise/.

About Franchise FastLane

Franchise FastLane, founded in 2017 and led by Carey Gille, provides franchise growth solutions and marketing services designed to help brands scale responsibly and efficiently. Offering services beyond sales, including operational support, territory checks, and workshops like MasterMind Classes, Franchise FastLane has helped dozens of brands responsibly accelerate growth in both its FastLane and Carpool programs. With a focus on tailored solutions and high-energy support, Franchise FastLane helps franchisors focus on their core business while driving franchise success.

About Stadium on Wheels

Stadium On Wheels is a mobile food truck franchise delivering the sights, sounds, and smells of game day to communities across the country. Founded in 2019 by husband-and-wife duo Steven and Olivia, the brand recreates the magic of the ballpark experience with illuminated signage, vintage aesthetics, interactive inflatable stadiums, and authentic stadium eats—like legendary footlong hot dogs and signature Kettle Jacks. With a mission to bring people together through food, fun, and nostalgia, Stadium on Wheels is more than just a meal—it's a full-blown fan experience.

