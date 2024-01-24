Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

The Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center invites all potential vendors to register online. Post this

"As one of many public agencies looking to procure a variety of different goods and services, utilizing the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System allows us to find more vendors, increases participation and creates more competition, which is a plus for us because it gives us more opportunities to choose reliable businesses to work with and guarantees we can get what we need at a fair price," said Miriam Brizendine, Director of IT & Business Systems of the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center when asked why their department decided to join the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. "It also allows us to get to support local businesses and gives the vendors a chance to grow their business."

The Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/jccdenver and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from over 400 other public agencies participating on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center:

The JCC Denver is a non-profit organization whose mission is to serve, strengthen, and inspire community guided by timeless Jewish values.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

Media Contact

Bertrand Guignat, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com

SOURCE Bidnet Direct