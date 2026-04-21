StafaCT Launches a Pioneering Direct Spectra Optia Integration at Leading Global Apheresis, Cell Therapy and Transplant Center

This is about starting the data story at the source. When apheresis data is captured directly – across both collection and therapeutic procedures – it becomes more reliable and more valuable across the entire workflow. Post this

Apheresis procedures, including both cell collection and therapeutic treatments, generate high-value clinical and operational data. However, much of this information is still manually transcribed into electronic health records (EHRs) or other systems, creating administrative burden and increasing the risk of incomplete or inconsistent documentation.

StafaCT's connectivity helps address this by automatically capturing device-generated data from Spectra Optia systems, reducing manual data entry for nurses and technicians, improving data completeness and consistency, and allowing care teams to focus more on patient care.

"This is about starting the data story at the source," said Charles Hutka, Chief Commercial Officer at StafaCT. "When apheresis data is captured directly – across both collection and therapeutic procedures – it becomes more reliable and more valuable across the entire workflow."

Capturing data at the point of collection or treatment transforms apheresis data into a more usable asset across clinical, operational, and research use cases. With structured data available earlier, organizations can strengthen documentation for quality and accreditation, improve visibility into procedure-level details, support more consistent operations across workflows, enable data sharing with biopharma partners where appropriate, and expand clinical research and multi-site studies.

The solution has been deployed at a high-volume, globally recognized center for apheresis, cell therapy, and transplantation, demonstrating its ability to integrate into complex clinical workflows at scale. By capturing data directly from the apheresis device – the starting point of the data chain – programs can establish a stronger foundation for downstream documentation, analysis, and collaboration.

StafaCT will showcase this capability at the ASFA & WAA Joint Meeting 2026. Attendees can visit StafaCT at Booth #403 to learn how capturing apheresis data at the source can help programs reduce documentation burden, improve operational visibility, and support more connected clinical, research, and biopharma workflows.

About StafaCT

StafaCT provides software solutions for apheresis, cell therapy and transplant, and biopharma organizations across clinical, collection, therapeutic, laboratory, manufacturing, and quality workflows. The platform enables standardized data capture, ISBT-128 traceability, and integrated compliance aligned with regulated environments.

By connecting data from apheresis through downstream workflows, StafaCT helps organizations operate more efficiently and make better use of their data across the cell therapy ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.stafa-ct.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding expected benefits and potential applications of StafaCT's technology. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. StafaCT undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

StafaCT, Inc.

[email protected]

+1-510-474-1015

Spectra Optia® is a registered trademark of Terumo BCT. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Charles Hutka, StafaCT, 1 510-474-1015, [email protected], https://www.stafa-ct.com/

SOURCE StafaCT