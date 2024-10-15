Staff Resiliency Initiatives Earn Roswell Park AMA 'Joy in Medicine' Recognition

"Our goal is to build a workplace where our healthcare professionals feel supported and valued," says Amy Gallagher, PsyD, MSCHT, Employee Resiliency Program Director at the Buffalo-based cancer center. Post this

"I am proud to work at a place that puts resources around development of and supporting their staff and employees' well-being," says Amy Case, MD, Chief Wellness Officer and Chair Department of Supportive Care at Roswell Park.

"Our goal is to build a workplace where our healthcare professionals feel supported and valued," says Amy Gallagher, PsyD, MSCHT, Employee Resiliency Program Director at the Buffalo-based cancer center. "By listening to our teams and creating opportunities for connection, education, and self-care, we are taking meaningful steps toward fostering well-being and reducing burnout."

Roswell Park has implemented several initiatives aimed at reducing physician burnout and promoting well-being, guided by the Joy in Medicine framework. Since the introduction of the Mini-Z burnout screener in 2022, biannual surveys have helped to identify and address staff needs. Listening campaigns with medicine physicians and surgical teams have led to improvements. The MedStaff Satisfaction & Wellbeing Committee has fostered a sense of community through team-building activities and self-care workshops.

Roswell Park's recognition by the AMA highlights the institution's commitment to building a sustainable culture of well-being for its physicians and healthcare professionals. Looking ahead, Roswell Park plans to expand peer support programs, enhance efficiencies and extend its focus on proactive measures that strengthen community, support teamwork, and provide ongoing resources for resilience. These efforts reflect a holistic approach to both patient care and physician support, ensuring that its medical teams are equipped to provide exceptional care while maintaining their own health and well-being.

It is the second time Roswell Park has earned recognition through the AMA's Joy in Medicine program, having been honored in the program's first year, 2019.

For more information about the comprehensive care and services available at Roswell Park, please see roswellpark.org/why-roswell.

From the world's first chemotherapy research to the PSA prostate cancer biomarker, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center generates innovations that shape how cancer is detected, treated and prevented worldwide. Driven to eliminate cancer's grip on humanity, the Roswell Park team of 4,000 makes compassionate, patient-centered cancer care and services accessible across New York State and beyond. Founded in 1898, Roswell Park was among the first three cancer centers nationwide to become a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and is the only one to hold this designation in Upstate New York. To learn more about Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Roswell Park Care Network, visit http://www.roswellpark.org, call 1-800-ROSWELL (1-800-767-9355) or email [email protected]

Media Contact

Julia Telford, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer enter, 716-845-4919, [email protected], roswellpark.org

SOURCE Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer enter