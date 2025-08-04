Staffing Referrals 2025 Referral Impact Awards: Building Communities to Drive Staffing Industry Growth

Staffing Referrals announces the winners of its 2025 Referral Impact Awards, recognizing exceptional staffing firms that are successfully building talent communities and transforming relationships into referral networks that drive business growth. The awards highlight how leading staffing firms source over 40% of their candidates through referrals, with referred candidates being 12x more likely to get placed and stay significantly longer on contract.

Exceptional talent experiences have become essential for staffing industry success. Today's best-performing staffing firms understand that a thriving talent community is their top competitive advantage. A firm's referral program performance directly reflects the strength and authenticity of its talent community relationships, and those relationships help drive business growth by opening doors to new candidates and new clients alike. Leading staffing firms source over 40% of their candidates through referrals, allowing them to deliver superior talent while reducing job board dependency.

By recognizing these industry leaders, the Referral Impact Awards demonstrate how strategic community building translates into measurable business results, setting a new standard for excellence in talent engagement and referral generation.

The 2025 Referral Impact Awards comprise four categories of excellence.

Community Builder

This award celebrates staffing firms that generate the most active participation with their referral program. The winners demonstrate exceptional engagement, fostering a supportive and interactive environment for their talent.

Advantage Medical Professionals

Amare Medical Network

Code Talent

ComResource

Covelo Group

FlexTrades

Healthcare Staffing Professionals

Heitmeyer Consulting

Hire Energy

I.K. Hofmann USA

Integrity Staffing Solutions

Job1USA

Lucid Staffing Solutions

Openwork

Openwork Health

Search Services

Search Wizards

Spark Talent Acquisition

StaffHealth

The Vision Companies

TOPS Staffing

Worx

Most Referred

This award recognizes the firms that earn the most candidate referrals from their ambassador network. It highlights the power of reputation and trust in the staffing industry.

Atlas MedStaff

Amare Medical Network

Blue Chip Talent

Bridgeview

Care Team Solutions

Cell Staff

Code Talent

ComResource

CrossMed Healthcare

FlexTrades

HardHat Workforce Solutions

Healthcare Staffing Professionals

Heitmeyer Consulting

Hire Energy

I.K. Hofmann USA

Integrity Staffing Solutions

MAS Medical Staffing

Murray Resources

Openwork

Openwork Health

Per Sé Group

Search Services

Search Wizards

Shiftfillers

Spark Talent Acquisition

StaffHealth

TLC Nursing

Worx

Your Employment Solutions

Best-in-Class

This award honors the firms that most successfully harness referrals to grow their business. The winners have placed a significant percentage of referral candidates into jobs, showcasing the effectiveness of their referral programs.

Atlas MedStaff

Cardinal Services

CrossMed Healthcare

Doherty Staffing Solutions

Fettig.jobs

Integrity Staffing Solutions

HardHat Workforce Solutions

MAS Medical Staffing

Partners Personnel

Spark Talent Acquisition

Worx

WSI Talent

Your Employment Solutions

Emerging Excellence

This award recognizes firms that have demonstrated remarkable momentum in building their referral programs. The winners have implemented innovative strategies and achieved impressive results that signal their commitment to referral program excellence and community-driven growth.

CCS Construction Staffing

CHG Healthcare

CompHealth

Employment Solutions

F|Staff

GHR Healthcare

HireCall

IDR Healthcare

Incendia Partners

Interim Physicians

Pioneer Healthcare Services

Trusted Talent

VieMed Healthcare Staffing

Weatherby Healthcare

The 2025 Referral Impact Awards recognize staffing firms that deliver what HR leaders need most: quality talent that stays. These winners have built exclusive talent communities where referred candidates are 12x more likely to get placed and stay significantly longer on contract. When 73% of candidates are passive job seekers, these firms are more than EORs; they are strategic partners for companies that care about quality.

"The Referral Impact Awards showcase the transformative power of authentic talent relationships," said David Folwell, President at Staffing Referrals. "These winning firms prove that when you invest in building genuine connections with your talent community, you create a competitive advantage that drives sustainable growth. They're setting the standard for how modern staffing firms can thrive through strategic community engagement."

The 2025 Referral Impact Awards are based on data collected in the Staffing Referrals platform from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2024. Only firms with at least 6 months' worth of data were included.

About Staffing Referrals

Staffing Referrals helps agencies build talent communities, enabling them to reduce job board dependency and create more value for their customers by delivering higher-quality talent.

To learn more about Staffing Referrals and to request a demo of the software, visit https://staffingreferrals.com/.

