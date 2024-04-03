Staffing Software Veteran Vinda Souza Joins RefAssured as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Customer-Centric Growth

"Over the course of a nearly two-decade career working across almost every sector within or adjacent to tech," said Vinda, "I fell in love with staffing." Post this

Vinda started her career in high-tech agency public relations at fama PR, managing key brand awareness and client service relationships with large multinational technology companies across the energy, data management, mobile/wireless, and industrial sectors. Additionally, she's been a passionate advocate and volunteer for healthcare and life sciences organizations, currently serving on the Leadership Board of the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, and the Board of Directors of scientific non-profit Seeding Labs.

"I've been very fortunate throughout my career to have worked with some of the brightest minds in our space. Vinda's knowledge of the staffing industry from both a software and service perspective – and her ability to advance the causes and solutions that move customers and the industry forward through meaningful thought leadership – is the best in the business," said Brian Vesce, CEO of RefAssured, Inc. Vinda's expertise is a strategic boost for RefAssured, and her impact will resonate across our organization."

"Over the course of a nearly two-decade career working across almost every sector within or adjacent to tech," said Vinda, "I fell in love with staffing. When I met the team at RefAssured a year ago I was immediately struck by three things. First, the platform is solid – truly designed from the ground up to meet the intricate and very specific needs of staffing agencies, due in large part to the fact that this company was founded by staffing executives who are also technologists. Second, the leaders are humble, innovative, and low on ego. After all, ego is like cologne – a little bit is charming, and a lot is suffocating. And third, but most importantly, this entire team is fervently dedicated to customer experience and doing right by the agencies that trust them. Trust is indeed the paramount value at RefAssured, and I couldn't be prouder or more excited to join this team that puts customers and candidates at the center of everything we do, and every decision we make."

RefAssured is a provider of automated reference checking solutions for the staffing industry. With an extensible platform designed to improve efficiency, speed placements, provide better quality hires, and unlock growth opportunities, RefAssured does more than just verify references – it validates decision-making. Backed by Bullhorn Ventures, with a team comprised of successful serial entrepreneurs, staffing executives, and technology innovators, RefAssured is a platform for human potential. For more information, please visit www.refassured.com.

