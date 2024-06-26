Stafford Accu-Flange™ Flange Mounting Shaft Collars can be Configured for Many Applications

A full line of user-machinable flange collars that are ready to mount and feature integral clamps that provide a high-strength, non-marring hold has been introduced by Stafford Manufacturing Corp.

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a full line of user-machinable flange collars that are ready to mount and feature integral clamps that provide a high-strength, non-marring hold.