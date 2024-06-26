Stafford Accu-Flange™ Flange Mounting Shaft Collars can be Configured for Many Applications

A full line of user-machinable flange collars that are ready to mount and feature integral clamps that provide a high-strength, non-marring hold has been introduced by Stafford Manufacturing Corp.
WILMINGTON, Mass., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a full line of user-machinable flange collars that are ready to mount and feature integral clamps that provide a high-strength, non-marring hold.
Stafford Accu-Flange™ Shaft Mounting Collars are user-machinable and can be configured to perform a wide range of applications such as a pulley, cam, or component mounting device. Ready to mount with three through holes and three tapped holes, these clamping flange collars feature an integral clamp incorporating a double-split design and relief groove, retain their perpendicularity, are easy to adjust, and will not mar expensive shafts.
Available from stock in steel, stainless steel, and aluminum, Stafford Accu-Flange™ Shaft Mounting Collars include a standard keyway and come in sizes from 1/4" x 1.48" to 3" x 6.335". Designers can rapidly develop a custom solution from this 100 part standard product line and then order parts machined to specification in production quantities, if required.
Stafford Accu-Flange™ Shaft Mounting Collars are priced depending upon size and quantity with delivery from stock.
For more information contact:
Stafford Manufacturing Corp.
Shelley Doherty, Marketing Director
P.O. Box 277
North Reading, MA 01864-0277
(800) 695-5551 FAX (978) 657-4731
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.staffordmfg.com
Media Contact
Shelley Doherty, Stafford Manufacturing Corp., (800) 695-5551, [email protected], www.staffordmfg.com
SOURCE Stafford Manufacturing Corp.
