Stafford Manufacturing Corp. Introduces Remachineable Shaft Collars, Couplings, and Adapters for MRO Applications

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a full line of shaft collars, flange collars, rigid couplings, and shaft adapters that can be machined by the user to solve specific MRO (Maintenance Repair Operations) quickly.