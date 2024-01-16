Stafford Manufacturing Introduces a Line of Quick-Adjust Shaft Collars & Mounts that Adjust Quickly Without Tools

Shaft collars and mounts that can be adjusted without tools, plus handles and thumb screws to convert standard shaft collars to quick-adjust types, have been introduced by Stafford Manufacturing Corp.
WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stafford Manufacturing Corp. introduces new shaft collars and mounts that can be adjusted without tools, plus handles and thumb screws to convert standard shaft collars to quick-adjust types.
Stafford Quick-Adjust Products feature the Flip-Lok™ with a split hub and an integral adjustable clamp, Staff-Lok™ Lever-Actuated shaft collar, and the Python™ Flange Mounting Collar with a 6-hole bolt pattern and keyway. Suitable for a wide range of linear and low RPM rotary applications, these quick-adjust products can be easily repositioned by hand without tools.
Available in inch and metric bore sizes from 1/2" to 2-1/2", depending upon product, Stafford Quick-Adjust Products are made from aluminum anodized black and can be supplied as specials in colors or made from steel and stainless steel with modifications to OEM requirements. For applications using rope, the SlipKnot™ is molded from ABS plastic and allows for precise location as a grip, locator, or stop.
Stafford Quick-Adjust Products, Grip and Go™ Handles, and Thumbscrew knobs are priced depending upon configuration and quantity.
