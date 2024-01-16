Stafford Manufacturing Introduces a Line of Quick-Adjust Shaft Collars & Mounts that Adjust Quickly Without Tools

Shaft collars and mounts that can be adjusted without tools, plus handles and thumb screws to convert standard shaft collars to quick-adjust types, have been introduced by Stafford Manufacturing Corp.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stafford Manufacturing Corp. introduces new shaft collars and mounts that can be adjusted without tools, plus handles and thumb screws to convert standard shaft collars to quick-adjust types.