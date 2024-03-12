Stafford Manufacturing Introduces Food Grade Blue Acetal Shaft Collars that Enhance Safety in the Production of Food and Beverages

A new line of food-grade blue Acetal shaft collars with stainless steel fasteners for use in the food and beverage industries has been introduced by Stafford Manufacturing Corp.

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a new line of food-grade blue Acetal shaft collars with stainless steel fasteners for use in the food and beverage industries.

Stafford Food Grade Blue Acetal Shaft Collars meet FDA requirements for food contact substances and optical detectability to enhance safety in the production of food and beverages. Available in one- and two-piece designs from 1/4" to 2" I.D., these high-performance engineering plastic shaft collars incorporate stainless steel fasteners.