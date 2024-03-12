Stafford Manufacturing Introduces Food Grade Blue Acetal Shaft Collars that Enhance Safety in the Production of Food and Beverages

A new line of food-grade blue Acetal shaft collars with stainless steel fasteners for use in the food and beverage industries has been introduced by Stafford Manufacturing Corp.
WILMINGTON, Mass., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a new line of food-grade blue Acetal shaft collars with stainless steel fasteners for use in the food and beverage industries.
Stafford Food Grade Blue Acetal Shaft Collars meet FDA requirements for food contact substances and optical detectability to enhance safety in the production of food and beverages. Available in one- and two-piece designs from 1/4" to 2" I.D., these high-performance engineering plastic shaft collars incorporate stainless steel fasteners.
Ideally suited for use in conveyors and packaging machinery and equipment in the food and beverage industries, Stafford Food Grade Blue Acetal Shaft Collars are inherently corrosion-resistant, withstand common cleaning agents and sanitizers provide good wear resistance, strength, and durability. Special sizes, materials, and rigid couplings are available.
Stafford Food Grade Blue Acetal Shaft Collars are priced depending upon size and quantity with delivery from stock.
For more information contact:
Stafford Manufacturing Corp.
Shelley Doherty, Marketing Director
P.O. Box 277
North Reading, MA 01864-0277
(800) 695-5551 FAX (978) 657-4731
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.staffordmfg.com
SOURCE Stafford Manufacturing Corp.
