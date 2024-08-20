Stafford Manufacturing Introduces new Standard Line of Weldable Flange Collars Made from 1018 Steel

A new standard line of weldable flange collars made from 1018 steel to let users weld components instead of using fasteners has been introduced by Stafford Manufacturing Corp.
WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a new standard line of weldable flange collars made from 1018 steel to let users weld components instead of using fasteners.
Stafford Weldable Flange Collars are precision machined from 1018 steel and feature an integral clamp incorporating a double-split design and relief groove. Made to let users weld components instead of using fasteners, these non-marring collars have three through holes and three tapped holes, retain their perpendicularity, provide high clamping power and are easy to adjust.
Available with or without a keyway, Stafford Weldable Flange Collars are ideal for attaching gears, pulleys, sprockets, and other devices. They come in sizes ranging from 3/8" I.D. to 3" I.D. and specials can be made in other sizes and from weldable 316 stainless steel. Other custom modifica-tions can include threaded bores, slots, grooves, and more.
Stafford Weldable Flange Collars are priced according to configuration and special requirements. Price quotes are available upon request.
