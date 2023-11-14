Stafford Manufacturing Introduces Shaft Collars, Couplings & Special Devices for Hospital and Rehabilitation Equipment

A full line of shaft collars, mounting collars, couplings, and related components for use in a wide range of hospital and rehabilitation equipment has been introduced by Stafford Manufacturing Corp.
WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a full line of shaft collars, mounting collars, couplings, and related components for use in a wide range of hospital and rehabilitation equipment.
Stafford Shaft Collars & Couplings are offered in aluminum, steel, and stainless steel for use in rehabilitation equipment such as exercise machines, physical therapy devices, wheelchairs, IV trolleys, and more. Featuring set collars, clamp type, and hinge collars along with couplings, shaft extenders, and other adjustment devices, they are robust for power transmission and precise to assure that components are properly aligned.
Available in a wide range of anodized aluminum colors to match branding requirements, Stafford Shaft Collars & Couplings are offered in standard inch and metric sizes from 1/8" to 10" I.D. (couplings to 6" I.D) to precisely match different shafts and positive drive systems. Bores can include hex-, square-, round-, keyed, and a variety of threaded types.
Stafford Shaft Collars & Couplings are priced according to configuration and quantity. Specials can be provided to meet specific OEM requirements.
