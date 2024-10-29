Stafford Manufacturing Introduces their new Website Which now Features E-Commerce

A new website that includes thousands of shaft collars, couplings, and innovative mechanical components which are now available for sale online has been introduced by Stafford Manufacturing Corp.
WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced their new website featuring e-commerce that includes thousands of shaft collars, couplings, and innovative mechanical components that are now available for sale online.
The 2025 Stafford Manufacturing Website features over 4,000 shaft collars, flange collars, mounting collars, rigid shaft couplings & adapters, quick adjust products, MRO products, and a wide variety of problem-solving mechanical components. Now offering e-commerce, the website includes a CAD library and other aids to help users buy directly from the manufacturer.
Designed to let visitors easily find what they need, the 2025 Stafford Manufacturing Website is highly intuitive and offers expanded search. Besides e-commerce, the site provides a rigid shaft coupling configurator, an array of custom capabilities with the ability to request a quote, videos, and other resources including a competitor cross reference guide.
The 2025 Stafford Manufacturing Website address is http://www.staffordmfg.com.
For more information contact:
Stafford Manufacturing Corp.
Shelley Doherty, Marketing Director
P.O. Box 277
North Reading, MA 01864-0277
(800) 695-5551 FAX (978) 657-4731
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.staffordmfg.com
Media Contact
Shelley Doherty, Stafford Manufacturing Corp., (800) 695-5551, [email protected], www.staffordmfg.com
SOURCE Stafford Manufacturing Corp.
