Stafford Rigid Shaft Couplings Come in Many Configurations & Feature Over 500 Standard Part Numbers

A broad line of rigid shaft couplings that feature over 500 standard items to solve a wide range of mechanical design challenges has been introduced by Stafford Manufacturing Corp.
WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a broad line of rigid shaft couplings that feature over 500 standard items to solve a wide range of mechanical design challenges.
Stafford Rigid Shaft Couplings feature over 500 standard part numbers including 1-pc, 2-pc, and 3-pc designs with straight-through or stepped bores, with or without a keyway; machined from aluminum, steel, stainless steel, and brass. The line also includes Precision Sleeve couplings that incorporate the Accu-Clamp™ design with an integral self-centering clamping feature at each end for mating two shafts with zero backlash.
Offering high-strength, low-profile, heavy-duty, and precision sleeve styles, Stafford Rigid Shaft Couplings come in round bores from 1/4" I.D. to 2" I.D. and metric from 6mm to 50mm, depending upon the part and material. Precision Sleeve couplings come in 1/4" to 1" bore sizes to fit hex, square, and threaded bores and maintain less than 0.001 TIR concentricity while in use.
Stafford Rigid Shaft- and Precision Sleeve couplings are priced according to configuration and quantity. Specs are provided at http://www.staffordmfg.com
For more information contact:
Stafford Manufacturing Corp.
Shelley Doherty, Marketing Director
P.O. Box 277
North Reading, MA 01864-0277
(800) 695-5551 FAX (978) 657-4731
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.staffordmfg.com
Media Contact
Shelley Doherty, Stafford Manufacturing Corp., (800) 695-5551, [email protected], www.staffordmfg.com
SOURCE Stafford Manufacturing Corp.
Share this article