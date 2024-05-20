StaffWerk, the App of Opportunity, Launches to an Enthusiastic Workforce Ready to Change the Game on Hiring and Fulfillment in This New Era

"StaffWerk is fostering strong relationships with business partners and today's workforce," said StaffWerk's Chief Executive Officer, Derek L. Rippy. "We help elevate the hiring experience by partnering with companies to find the right Werkers in a flexible, efficient and expeditious manner." Post this

By prioritizing personal connections, StaffWerk has carved out a niche in the staffing industry, connecting talented Werkers with exceptional companies. A wide array of positions are covered in the application process in over 32 states, including openings for Cooks, Servers, Bartenders, Cashiers, Housekeepers, Dishwashers, Brand Ambassadors, Patient Transporters, Janitorial, and Floor Techs, among others.

The user-friendly interface allows eligible Werkers to upload their profiles with their work history and location preferences and search for current positions within their fields of experience. Once a position has been filled, the app ensures stress-free timekeeping for accurate pay, while Clients have clear insights on work hours to simplify payments.

Geofence: The geofence feature establishes virtual zones for tracking Werkers' locations, showing them exactly where to be and facilitating the streamlining of the clock-in and clock-out process.

Flexible Shifts: Quickly staff events by posting details of shifts and finding the best Werkers for the job.

Local Human Support: A dedicated customer support team is available to help, ensuring Clients and Werkers receive timely and effective solutions without the frustration of automated responses.

Invite Associate(s): The app allows Clients to invite supervisors to manage shifts and handle information together.

Effortlessly Track Your Shift History: Shift details are available to ensure transparency, trust and accurate pay.

Create Your Schedule: The job board is diligently updated to ensure access to diverse shift opportunities.

Streamlined Check-in and Check-out: The app makes the check-in process easier by displaying suitable parking options and check-in locations and allowing Werkers to clock in and clock out through the app.

"To quote Steve Jobs, 'The only way to do great work is to love what you do,' " added Rippy. "We hope StaffWerk is the first step to landing that perfect job and welcoming people to work with just a few taps in the app! We're here to help Werkers earn extra income and hone skills."

The StaffWerk's president and management team have over 60+ years of combined experience developing multiple staffing companies and fostering connections nationwide. For more information, visit StaffWerk.com and follow StaffWerk on LinkedIn.

About StaffWerk:

StaffWerk is a technology company that actively engages and creates connections between flexible, on-demand Werkers and valued Clients, ensuring everyone receives the highest-quality support and staffing experience. The user-friendly app platform links staffing connections with various industries, offering flexible staffing and prioritizing personal connections. Download the app today and experience the future of temporary staffing!

Media Contact

Vanessa O'Brien, ChicExecs, 5125570149, [email protected], ChicExecs.com

