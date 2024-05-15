Stagg PLLC to Host Complimentary Webinars on "Preparing Public Comments for the Latest ITAR Proposed Rules"

Christopher Stagg is presenting on the rarely discussed topic of preparing effective public comments for the two latest proposed rules under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) involving the AUKUS-related licensing exemption and registration fees.

The first webinar will focus on a proposed rule under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations to create a licensing exemption for Australia and the United Kingdom as part of the AUKUS trilateral security partnership. The AUKUS partnership involves providing Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines and sharing other sensitive technologies. The public comment window closes on May 31, and this webinar will take place on Thursday, May 23, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern.

The second webinar will focus on the proposed rule to increase registration fees. The Arms Export Control Act, the statutory authority for the International Traffic in Arms Regulations, requires registration and a registration fee for certain persons that manufacture defense articles or that export, temporarily import, or broker defense articles and defense services. The public comment window closes on June 10, and this webinar will take place on Tuesday, June 4, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern.

The webinar speaker is Christopher Stagg, an export controls lawyer with Stagg PLLC. A rarely presented topic, he will share critical perspectives on the rulemaking process based on his deep experience writing export control regulations at the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls and successfully advocating for regulatory revisions from the industry side.

About the Speaker

Christopher Stagg is the founding member of Stagg PLLC, a U.S. law firm focusing on export control issues under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations and Export Administration Regulations. He was a senior advisor at the U.S. Department of State's Directorate of Defense Trade Controls, where he was deeply involved in writing U.S. export control regulations, revising the U.S. Munitions List and Commerce Control List, reforming the commodity jurisdiction procedure, and advising on export enforcement investigations. He also has the rare experience of litigating export control regulatory interpretations in federal court, leading to judicial rejection of agency interpretations of the International Traffic in Arms Regulations.

About Stagg PLLC

Stagg PLLC advises companies on U.S. export control laws under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and the Export Administration Regulations (EAR). The firm's export control practice combines government, industry, and litigation experience to provide premier legal representation. The firm has substantial experience advocating before the U.S. Department of State's Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC), the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), and the U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Technology Security Administration (DTSA). The firm's website is https://www.stagg.law.

About Stagg PLLC's Issues & Appeals for Export Controls Practice

Stagg PLLC's dedicated Issues & Appeals practice focuses on high-stakes export control matters and regulatory agency disputes. We persuasively advocate for reversing adverse agency decisions by uncovering the key issues and understanding export controls in the context of constitutional and other legal requirements. And we use those same skills to resolve issues not before the government, such as by formulating regulatory interpretations or resolving disputes between private parties. We also help clients shape export control laws by persuasively advocating for regulatory changes.

