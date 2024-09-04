Stagg PLLC to Host Webinar on Writing Effective Public Comments for the Proposed Rule on ITAR Defense Services

Christopher Stagg, who was involved in the first three proposed rules for defense services, will share critical perspectives on the rulemaking process based on his experience writing export control regulations at the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls. Post this

The webinar will discuss how to prepare effective public comments for the proposed rule. Specifically, it will discuss the history of the defense services controls, the proposed rule, and effective strategies for public comments. The webinar will also discuss and provide strategies for the corresponding proposed revisions to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) regarding activities by U.S. persons that support foreign military, security, or intelligence services.

Christopher Stagg, who was involved in the first three proposed rules for defense services, will share critical perspectives on the rulemaking process based on his experience writing export control regulations at the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls, which included analyzing and responding to public comments, and his experience successfully advocating for regulatory revisions from the industry side.

Registration and further information are available at https://www.stagg.law.

About the Speaker

Christopher Stagg is the founding member of Stagg PLLC, a U.S. law firm focusing on export control issues under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and Export Administration Regulations (EAR). He was a senior advisor at the U.S. Department of State's Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC), where he was deeply involved in writing U.S. export control regulations, revising the U.S. Munitions List (USML) and Commerce Control List (CCL), reforming the commodity jurisdiction procedure, and advising on export enforcement investigations. He also has the rare experience of litigating export control regulatory interpretations in federal court, leading to judicial rejection of agency interpretations of the ITAR.

About Stagg PLLC

Stagg PLLC advises companies on U.S. export control laws under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and the Export Administration Regulations (EAR). The firm's export control practice combines government, industry, and litigation experience to provide premier legal representation. The firm has substantial experience advocating before the U.S. Department of State's Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC), the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), and the U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Technology Security Administration (DTSA). The firm's website is https://www.stagg.law.

About Stagg PLLC's Issues & Appeals Practice for Export Controls

Stagg PLLC's dedicated Issues & Appeals practice focuses on high-stakes export control matters and regulatory agency disputes. We persuasively advocate for reversing adverse agency decisions by uncovering the key issues and understanding export controls in the context of constitutional and other legal requirements. And we use those same skills to resolve issues not before the government, such as by formulating regulatory interpretations or resolving disputes between private parties. We also help clients shape export control laws by persuasively advocating for regulatory changes.

