Stags Leap District Brings Napa's Finest Cabernets to Arizona for an Exclusive Tasting Experience

Guests will taste limited-production, estate-grown Cabernets and more from a prestigious lineup of wineries, including Baldacci Family Vineyards, Chimney Rock, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Quixote Winery, Shafer Vineyards, Silverado Vineyards, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, and Stags' Leap Winery. Each cabernet reflects the unique terroir of the district's volcanic soils and cool valley breezes—hallmarks of its signature balance, power, and refinement.

A centerpiece of the event will be a special tasting of the 2022 Stags Leap District Cabernet Sauvignon: A Collaboration—a rare, limited-release crafted jointly by participating wineries. This exclusive bottling captures the collective excellence of the region and will be presented during a guided session, "To Decant or Not to Decant," led by Riedel's Decanter Master. Guests will explore how proper decanting elevates the tasting experience and will leave with a Riedel crystal cabernet glass as a keepsake.

Exceptional food pairings from LON's at the Hermosa, curated by Chef Brian Peterson, will enhance each pour with a culinary perspective that complements the wines' complexity and elegance.

Tickets are $125 and include all tastings, food pairings, the Riedel glass, and access to limited bottle purchases. Early reservations are encouraged due to limited availability. Tickets and event details can be found at: stagsleapdistrict.com/HouseOfCabPhoenix.

About Stags Leap District Winegrowers Association

The Stags Leap District Winegrowers is a non-profit association of vintners and growers whose mission is to foster member collaboration, elevate the stature of the Stags Leap District appellation, and protect the region's legacy for future generations. Through public outreach, trade events and community partnerships, the organization aims to always improve understanding of the Stags Leap District and its world-class wines. The SLDWA has 15 wineries and 8 grower members. The wineries include Baldacci Family Vineyards, Chimney Rock Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Ilsley Vineyards, Lewis Vineyards, Lindstrom Wines, Malk Family Vineyards, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Quixote Winery, Regusci Winery, Shafer Vineyards, Silverado Vineyards, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Stags' Leap Winery, and Taylor Family Vineyards.

