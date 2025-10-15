Stags Leap District Winegrowers Announce Third Collaborative Cabernet Sauvignon

"This project is truly unique. Very few regions, if any, bring together so many acclaimed wineries to create a single wine," said Nancy Bialek, Executive Director of the Stags Leap District Winegrowers Association. Post this

The blending process itself reflects the close-knit character of the Stags Leap District. Winemakers from across the region share their finest lots, then collaborate side by side to craft a wine that showcases the appellation's hallmark balance of power and elegance. With only three barrels produced (900 bottles), the 2023 vintage is one of the most limited to date, offering collectors a rare opportunity to experience the unified voice of this iconic Napa Valley region.

The 2023 vintage will be remembered as one of Napa Valley's most distinctive, with a long growing season that pushed harvest back more than two weeks later than the prior year. While the compressed harvest brought logistical challenges, it also yielded fruit of exceptional quality, grapes with deep color, layered complexity, and vibrant natural acidity that define this collector's vintage.

In the glass, the 2023 Collaboration shows a vivid dark purple hue and dense aromatics of black cherry and cocoa powder. Plush tannins lend a sense of sweetness on entry, while the palate reveals expressive notes of blueberry and cola, lifted by a subtle hint of orange peel. Fresh acidity provides structure and energy, balancing the richness of the mid-palate and leaving a long, engaging finish. With time in the cellar, this wine will continue to evolve, softening its youthful grip and developing elegant secondary notes of blonde tobacco and baking spice.

The 2023 Stags Leap District Cabernet Sauvignon: A Collaboration is offered exclusively online through the Stags Leap District Winegrowers website on a first-come, first-served basis. Priced at $275 per bottle, the wine is available only in 3-pack and 6-pack formats and is expected to sell out.

2023 Stags Leap District Cabernet Sauvignon: A Collaboration

Crafted from the most distinguished Cabernet Sauvignon lots of 13 member wineries

Blended by a team of winemakers working collaboratively across the appellation

Only three barrels (900 bottles) produced

Exclusively available via allocation request: www.stagsleapdistrict.com/cabernet_collaboration

About Stags Leap District Winegrowers Association

The Stags Leap District Winegrowers is a non-profit association of vintners and growers whose mission is to foster member collaboration, elevate the stature of the Stags Leap District appellation, and protect the region's legacy for future generations. Through public outreach, trade events and community partnerships, the organization aims to always improve understanding of the Stags Leap District and its world-class wines. The SLDWA is comprised of 15 wineries and 8 grower members. The wineries include Baldacci Family Vineyards, Chimney Rock Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Ilsley Vineyards, Lewis Cellars, Lindstrom Wines, Malk Family Vineyards, Missimer, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Quixote Winery, Regusci Winery, Shafer Vineyards, Silverado Vineyards, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Stags' Leap Winery, and Taylor Family Vineyards.

