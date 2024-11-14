Stags Leap District Winegrowers Announces the Release of the 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon: A Collaboration

"The 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon Collaboration is more than just a wine; it's a tribute to the remarkable vineyard sites and shared dedication that make the Stags Leap District so special," said Josh Widaman, Estate Winemaker at Pine Ridge Vineyards. Post this

The wine showcases the best expressions of the esteemed appellation, blending individual character with a unified, terroir-driven elegance. Each participating winery carefully selected a signature Cabernet Sauvignon lot, and a collaborative team expertly combined these to create this collectible offering. The veteran master blending team comprises winemakers from five esteemed estates, Michael Baldacci (Baldacci Family Vineyards), Travis Bullard (Cliff Lede Vineyards), Ludovic Dervin (Stags' Leap Winery), Elizabeth Vianna (Chimney Rock Winery) and Josh Widaman (Pine Ridge Vineyards).

"Working alongside my fellow winemakers, we set out to craft a wine that can be savored now AND treasured in the cellar after proper aging. This vintage brings together the very best of our area — a true expression of Stags Leap District's legacy and future," said Josh Widaman, Estate Winemaker at Pine Ridge Vineyards. "The 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon Collaboration is more than just a wine; it's a tribute to the remarkable vineyard sites and shared dedication that make the Stags Leap District so special."

The 2022 growing season brought near-perfect conditions, with warm days and cool nights that encouraged balanced ripening and enhanced complexity in the fruit. The resulting wine offers layers of blackberry, plum, and blackcurrant, accented by notes of violet, mocha, and a subtle minerality. Velvety tannins and bright acidity give this wine structure and an age-worthy profile, while its lingering finish captures the power and finesse that define the iconic Stags Leap District.

2022 Stags Leap District Cabernet Sauvignon: A Collaboration

Complementing the stunning wine, the award-winning label features a 15-point buck, with the antlers representing each of the participating 15 wineries. And with a goal of reducing the environmental impact, the bottle intentionally has neither foil capsule nor heavy wood packaging. The wine can be acquired exclusively through the Stags Leap District Winegrowers website through December 14, 2024. Only four barrels (1200 bottles) were made. Available in only three- and six-packs, the wine is available for $275/bottle. To purchase, visit: www.stagsleapdistrict.com/acquire_cab_collab

About Stags Leap District Winegrowers Association

The Stags Leap District Winegrowers is a non-profit association of vintners and growers whose mission is to foster member collaboration, elevate the stature of the Stags Leap District appellation, and protect the region's legacy for future generations. Through public outreach, trade events and community partnerships, the organization aims always to improve understanding of the Stags Leap District and its world-class wines. The SLDWA is comprised of 15 wineries and 9 grower members. The wineries include Baldacci Family Vineyards, Chimney Rock Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Ilsley Vineyards, Lindstrom Wines, Malk Family Vineyards, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Quixote Winery, Regusci Winery, Shafer Vineyards, Silverado Vineyards, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Stags' Leap Winery, Steltzner Vineyards and Taylor Family Vineyards.

