Stalker Sport and AWRE Sports Announce Partnership to Enhance Athlete Data, Video, and Livestreaming

"Partnering with AWRE Sports allows us to bring our trusted data directly into dynamic video and live streaming environments, making performance insights more accessible and impactful than ever before," said Greyson Jenista, Product Manager for Sports Tech at Stalker Sport. Post this

"At Stalker Sport, we're always looking for meaningful ways to enhance the value of our technology for players, coaches, and scouts," said Greyson Jenista, Product Manager for Sports Tech at Stalker Sport. "Partnering with AWRE Sports allows us to bring our trusted data directly into dynamic video and live streaming environments, making performance insights more accessible and impactful than ever before."

Additionally, this data will feature automated highlight reels that can be shared with college recruiters and coaches, expanding exposure for athletes.

"We are constantly seeking opportunities to integrate verified data our clients desire with video. Integrating the Stalker Gun, already a very valuable tool, directly into the AWRE Charting app was a no-brainer," said Chris Clark, CEO of AWRE. "Stalker plus AWRE now allows coaches and scouts to automatically gather, tag and organize video and verified data. This integration presents a significant advantage for coaches, scouts, players, and prospects alike."

"This integration is just the beginning," continued Jenista. "We're excited about the opportunities ahead to innovate alongside AWRE and continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in athlete development, recruiting, and fan engagement."

Media Contact

Mark LaChapelle, Stalker Sport, 1 972-398-3780, [email protected], https://stalker.sport/

SOURCE Stalker Sport