Stan Wisniewski, 94, celebrates 70 years since his survival from sudden cardiac arrest

1954 was a time when there weren't any crash carts, 'code blue', CPR, EMTs, or paramedics. There were very few specialists in the medical field and at the hospital in Chicago where Stan was employed as a radiology technician.

On Friday December 17, 1954, at approximately noon, Stan was sitting on a chair in the dark room of the Radiology Department waiting for films to be processed.

There were two other technicians in the dark room also waiting for their films to be processed. Stan mentioned to the technicians that he felt very warm, but did not feel faint or ill and was not experiencing any pain. He then fell off the chair onto the floor, without making any audible sounds.

When the lights were turned on the two technicians discovered him on the floor. They thought he had fainted, but went to get Radiologist, Frank L. Hussey Sr. MD. He ordered one of the techs to get epinephrine so he could inject it directly into the heart since he couldn't detect a pulse or any respiration. He also requested oxygen. The other tech ran across the street to St. Mary's Hospital to get a priest to administer the last rites of the Catholic Church. At the same time Joel Knudson MD, an internist, came into the department looking for some x‐ rays. He was summoned to the dark room and upon seeing the situation, he checked for heart sounds and pulse but found none. Stan appeared to be dead.

C. David Brown MD, a former Army surgeon, then came into the department looking for his x‐ray films. He was also summoned into the dark room.

When he assessed the situation, he made the instant decision that "there was nothing to lose." He reached into his pants pocket, took out his pocketknife, and opened Stan's chest, cutting through Stan's left nipple. He reached into the chest cavity and broke off two ribs so he could begin manual cardiac massage.

Another physician, George Schroeder, MD, heard the commotion and came in to assist. Then there were three doctors using bare hand manual massage.

A desperate 2‐hour battle to save Stan's life ensued. A defibrillator was called for from another hospital in the city, but when it arrived and was plugged in, it blew a fuse, so that option was no longer available.

After two hours and 15 minutes, Stan had a regular heartbeat. Chest drains were inserted before his chest could be closed, because of the high degree of infection from the bare hand massage.

Stan was then moved to a private room with 24‐hour private duty nurses. He was placed in an oxygen tent, made of heavy plastic. Now Stan had a chance to live.

When Stan's parents were called, they immediately came to the hospital where they were met by the radiology staff and they all began praying, each in their own way. Thirty-six hours later Stan was awake, but unaware of the event that had taken place.

During short periods of wakefulness, staff and family were requested by the doctors to ask Stan his name, home address and how old he was. Stan answered all the questions correctly. The doctors were amazed that there didn't seem to be any brain damage.

The hospitalization lasted for 22 days and 10 of those days were in the oxygen tent. When Stan was discharged in January of 1955 to go home, he weighed 120 pounds, compared to his normal 190 pounds. He was sent home with a bottle of nitroglycerine tablets that he never needed or used.

Stan recuperated at home for about a month and returned to work part time for a few weeks and then resumed full time as a Radiology Technician. Jaci Dressler was a radiology technician in the same department. They began dating at the end of 1955 and were married in April 1957.

In 1960, Lutheran General Hospital opened, and Stan was promoted to radiology department manager, one of only three in the United States. He retired from Radiology in 1993.

Numerous stories of the case appeared in domestic and foreign press. This case was also cited in medical literature.

Stan and Jaci have a special place in their life for all the doctors, but especially C. David Brown who considered himself a 'grandfather' to their children. Coincidentally, C. David Brown passed away on December 17 many years later.

Stan and his wife Jaci live in Sherrills Ford, North Carolina.

Representatives of the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, Mary Newman, President & CEO, and survivors Ed Kosiec and Johnnie Davis, met with them recently and presented Stan with the "Inaugural Stan Wisniewski Inspiration Award." The award celebrates Stan's "perseverance and optimism in overcoming sudden cardiac arrest, offering hope and inspiration to countless others."

